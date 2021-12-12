Kangaroos reminisce 40 years after national championship

Dwayne Wilder

For the Herald Democrat

Some of the players on the field that chilly mid-December day don’t remember many of the details but they all remember ‘The Kick,’ even 40 years later.

From all accounts it looked short yet seemed to stay in the air forever. The 57-yard field goal in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championship game hit the crossbar and bounced over giving the Austin College Kangaroos a 24-24 tie against Concordia College with just over a minute to play on Dec. 12, 1981.

“It was a gray day; cold for us, but probably like summer for them (a Minnesota team),” said David Norman, a special teams player and defensive back-up. “I think they were just happy to be playing on a field that wasn’t frozen (AC’s home turf).”

Norman, now the Austin College athletic director, was a junior on the team that earned a share of the title with the Corncobbers of Concordia thanks to that tie.

“We had a great senior class; a lot of great leaders,” Norman said. “We had a great defense. It took a lot of hard work, but we made it there and gave it our all.”

It was the defense which set up Gene Branum’s field goal by holding Concordia running back Jim Klug to just 94 yards on 30 carries and the ‘Roos kept Concordia scoreless in the fourth quarter.

“We had a couple of All-Americans (Larry Schillings, Chris Luper and Branum) and we worked so well as a unit,” recalled Norman, whose father, Jim, was a coach for the team. “It was a memorable day for all of us; and very special for me.”

The team also had three honorable mention All-Americans: wide receivers Rory Dukes and Clay Oliphint and defensive tackle Larry Hickman to round out a championship roster.

A freshman on the team, Bill Magers, remembers the grit put forth during that special year.

“My best friends in the world come from that team,” said Magers, now a Grayson County judge and former Sherman mayor. “It was a great learning experience. I’ve never been on a team like it.”

Every game that season was a conference contest and AC played each school home and away. The Kangaroos split with Sul Ross University to share the conference title and went 9-1 in the regular season. The top eight teams in the country advanced to the national tournament. Austin College had missed the playoffs in 1980 but made it the year prior.

“We were playing for something every week; our seniors led us, but us younger players produced too,” remembered Magers. “It was a true team effort; a great mix of players: All-Americans and rookies. We went into that season expecting to win the national championship. We had great confidence.”

**********

It was fourth-and eight when Branum lined up to attempt the 57-yard kick.

Norman recalled he was near head coach Larry Kramer on the sidelines when Branum approached. “‘I can make it,’” Branum said according to Norman. In fact, Branum routinely made 60-yard field goals in practice and kicked a 55-yarder earlier in the year.

“So Coach decided to let him try,” said Norman. “The game was going back and forth; so why not?”

Some players, like Oliphint, were shocked. In his mind, he already knew the play to go for it on fourth down. He and quarterback Larry Shillings had a rare miscommunication on a pass for the third-down play.

“We had converted a fourth down earlier in the drive, so I thought we’d try again,” explained Oliphint. “There were so many great plays in that game, but none bigger than what came next. I thought, ‘Hey, we are at mid-field! Why are you calling us off? What is happening?’ I see Branum and think, ‘This is crazy!’

“The ball hung in the air what seemed an eternity. Like everyone else, I thought, ‘It’s short; no way!’ It is still the most amazing football play I’ve ever seen. That kick is still magical.”

Sherman resident Bob Utter was under the goal post just outside of the end zone as the kick was made.

“Where I was standing, it was hard to tell if it was good,” said Utter, a local car dealer. “It was amazing how high that kick was; being right there; watching it come in and hit – so thrilling.

“Being a fan, if there’s a national championship game in my town, I’m going. There was a packed crowd; a lot of excitement and a hard fought game. It was the perfect place, perfect crowd and perfect game.”

NAIA rules stated both teams were co-champions in the event of a tie. The previous NAIA title game record for a field goal was 39 yards set in 1976. But there was still 1:12 left in the game after that tying kick.

**********

According to several players, the week leading up to the game was ‘magical.’ Oliphint remembers that it was Finals Week as well.

“We had finals and all that, too, plus a championship game,” he said. “Our time was precious; the coaches sensed it. We had media coverage we never had, too. It was an incredible week for a small school.

“The game itself was like a dream. The level of excitement was fantastic; the school spirit was phenomenal!”

Oliphint said he was double-teamed most of the game and the ball hardly came his way. The Corncobbers led at half-time, controlled the third quarter and were up on the ‘Roos by 10 points heading to the final quarter.

“We scored a touchdown midway through the fourth,” Oliphint said. “Then, came that fateful drive late. There was still time left; and Concordia elected to run out the clock after we stopped a big play.”

The players were preparing for overtime but quickly realized the game was over. A tie was declared and both teams were co-champions.

“It was a strange feeling, but when we realized we were champs, we started cheering,” Oliphint said. “It’s a lot of fun just to sit here 40 years later; and claim a national championship.”

**********

Austin College plays in the NCAA’s Division III now but back in 1981, the program was NAIA Division II – a small college classification. Yet, there was nothing ‘small’ about their achievements.

“We had a memorable national playoffs two years earlier, but we lost in the first round,” explained Norman. “The community really backed us; we had to bring in portable bleachers for a lot of the games.”

Louis Calder Stadium, on the AC campus, only seated 1,500 but 3,540 packed the facility on that windy, cold Saturday in December 1981. Since then, the stadium has been renovated and now seats 4,000; and is named Jerry Apple Stadium.

“I remember the torches on the north end of the field. It was a crazy atmosphere that day,” Norman said. “There was still time left after the field goal; they tried to hit a big play, but we stopped them. They ran out the clock for a tie. Then, it set in; we realized what we’d done. We charged the field and started saying, ‘National Champs! National Champs!’”

The other details fade into the mists of time but Norman and his teammates remember the friendships, the out-of-town trips and the connections they made.

“I do remember we had a banquet with them (the Corncobbers) on the night before; and we peeked in on their practice once,” laughed Norman. “They were a physical team, but we were a finesse one.”

Magers agreed as he recalled the ‘Roos ‘handled’ Panhandle State University in Oklahoma in the quarterfinal game; and then faced William Jewell, from Missouri, in the semifinals, which was also played in Sherman.

“That was a hard-fought win for us,” said Magers. “From the opening kickoff, it was tough. I played mostly special teams. Some of us didn’t start, but we did our part.

“We had a lot of tough, tough guys on that team. We all had that attitude; there are a lot of successful people from that team today. We played because we wanted to – no scholarships at AC. That season and that team has stood the test of time.”

**********

Hickman admitted he doesn’t think about the championship as much as he did when he was younger, but the memories are still powerful.

“Being a senior that year was just incredible,” said Hickman, an All-American defensive lineman. “It was a special year in so many ways; and the game stands out as a highlight.”

Hickman, who grew up in Gainesville, noted the team built up to the championship during his years at AC. There were some who played at bigger schools first before coming to AC, but didn’t get to start; and there were junior college transfer players as well.

“I thought we had a good team that year; the offense was clicking and our defense was stout,” said Hickman. “We seemed to put it all together when we needed it. I had a blast; we (seniors) were expected to be leaders and we were.”

Hickman recalled how everybody ‘just hated to lose’ and once the one loss happened, they never did again – ending with the tie and going 11-1-1.

“I loved those guys and liked being a mentor to the younger ones,” remembered Hickman. “The relationships, which I still have today, are the best part to come out of that season. They are such great guys.”

Hickman said Concordia kept a steady diet of running Klug most of the game.

“I tackled him one play and then the next and then the next,” smiled Hickman. “It seemed he was running it every play; they kept moving it, so they kept with it all game.”

Hickman recalls that when ‘Roos got the ball down only three points, he knew they could do something. He recalled being on the field goal team for the first time that season.

“When we lined up to try, I wasn’t that confident. I ran down the field first thing to be ready to tackle anyone trying to run back the attempt because it was short. I think I was the closest to the goal when the ball hit the crossbar and went over,” said Hickman. “I got a really close view of us tying the game.”

**********

Branum, from Tyler, played at Tyler Junior College before coming to AC for his final two seasons and was a senior in his final game for that momentous kick.

“First of all, it was really a team effort — from freshmen to the seniors, they all stepped up to get us there,” Branum said. “It was a great day to kick; of course, I tried to talk (Coach Kramer) into it on fourth down. He knew I could do it. We ran out there and made it just like in practice. It looked good; sounded right. When it hit the crossbar and went over, pandemonium broke loose — a spectacular moment.”

Even with the elation of the kick, the championship and the season, Branum said that 40 years later, the best part has been the relationships that have lasted all through those years.

“The connections are what’s great; we are all a part of something special,” explained Branum, who went on to become a surgeon. “We had such a strong connection then; and it turned into an even stronger one as that season became part of our collective lives.”

Branum gave the example from against Concordia: “They were bigger and could run the ball better, but we played our hearts out and stopped them just enough. We were fortunate to have such a great group of talented guys. I was one of the new ones, but they took me in just like everyone else. We believed in the team and in each other every play, every game.”

**********

Shillings was the quarterback for three years and won two conference championships and one national championship at Austin College; not bad for a kid from the heart of Aggie country.

“I ended up at junior college playing baseball, but really soon, I wanted to play football again,” recalled Shillings, who lives in his hometown of Bryan. “And now, 40 years later, I’m glad I did.”

Shillings had never played any other position but quarterback since fifth grade.

“There was a chance to play at Austin College and I took it. I was fortunate to be in the right position,” Shillings said.

The run though the playoffs is what stands out to him.

“We had momentum going into the playoffs,” Shillings said. “We continued to get better and better throughout the season; by playoffs, we were ready. Concordia was the best team we played.”

Shillings remembers the ending well.

“I had wanted to go for it (on fourth down), but coach decided on a kick attempt,” he said. “Gene made it and I was on the field somehow hugging him. We all were so elated; we knew it was a monumental occasion.”

One of the great things to come out of his football experience has been the life-long friendships from his teammates at Austin College.

“I’m still in touch with a number of them. That bond is special and always will be,” said Shillings. “I enjoyed every minute of it; even just throwing passes to the guys after practice.”

**********

Jeff Robbins had only played football for two years in high school and two years at AC when he lined up for the first game of the 1981 season, but he could feel something ‘unique’ happening.

“We had expected a lot out of ourselves in 1980 and came up short, so we came in with more determination in 1981,” said Robbins, an inside linebacker. “We had such intense practices; our overall focus was phenomenal.”

Oliphint is a United Methodist minister in Richardson now, decades after he was a junior receiver for an offense that passed a lot more than most teams of that era.

“We scored at will almost; we used three wideouts. That was different from most teams,” he said. “We had some great receivers on our team; I was just proud to be part of that group.”

The team was picked in the middle of the conference or in some cases, at the bottom.

“We were not going to finish at the bottom; there was a level of intensity during even two-a-days that I haven’t seen before or since,” Oliphint said with emphasis. “We were going to win and we were going to the playoffs.

“I remember we lost the second game of the season; we didn’t play our best. That next week of practice was the hardest of my life; harder than any game. Every day was so hard! We were not going to lose again that season.”

Oliphint praised the offensive line; a group he took for granted when they lined up all those years ago.

“They were just great guys; so intense,” said Oliphint. “I watch the film now; and they are so good with technique and teamwork. We were so lucky to have them.”

Russ Roden, another junior receiver that season, felt 1981 was born out of 1979.

“We remembered those other two years; we knew we had to finish,” he said. “Everything seemed to mesh; we had grown as a team; and we felt it. We really believed we were good enough to win it all.”

Roden had emotion in his voice several times when recalling the late night bus trips and what he shared with his teammates that championship season.

“It was such an exciting time; everyone was thinking what they could do to contribute each game,” explained Roden, who works for the Dallas County District Attorney. “I remember making several plays just because I couldn’t let those guys down; it was just so great to do with those guys every game.”

Roden has had many football moments, but one that stands out happened with his two daughters at the College Football Hall of Fame, where the national championship trophy from that season is displayed.

“None of us had any idea it was there,” Roden said. “Does anyone really know how much of an impact and influence that championship has made over the years? Many, many people have mentioned it to me. I’m proud to be a part of it: there is a lot of meaning to it, even today.”

**********

Larry Fedora was a freshman wide receiver and immediately recognized one thing among the players.

“There was great leadership on that team; the first thing they said was ‘We’re going to beat everyone!’” recalled Fedora, who went on to be the head coach at Southern Mississippi and North Carolina as well as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State and Baylor. “Those seniors were incredible players and phenomenal leaders. And we had Coach Kramer, who was tough as nails and expected all of us to be as well.”

Another freshman, Jason Schiflett, was a starter on defense after taking over for the injured Chris Luper. None of the four defensive backs in the championship game played in the season’s first game.

“It was just incredible,” said Schiflett. “I came in totally in a daze; and coach said ‘We aren’t changing a thing for you.’ No pressure, right? For a freshman? I was nervous, but it was exciting to be playing.”

One of the highlights for Schiflett was blocking a punt during the semifinal victory. Another was in the championship game when he ran down a Concordia receiver to separate him from the ball with less than a minute to play after the game had been tied.

As for playing at Austin College, Schiflett’s grandparents lived in Sherman and he came to love the city he visited regularly growing up and so it was an easy decision for where to go to college.

“My family was all there at that (championship) game,” said Schiflett. “It was very exciting for all of us.”

Marty Secord was a sophomore punter and back-up receiver that year.

“I remember there was tremendous excitement,” said Secord, now the head coach at Frisco Wakeland High School and in his 39th year of coaching. “That day; and really all year. We had such outstanding players; real leaders. And the beauty of it all was that we really liked playing together.”

Secord noted that the combination of talent, the head coach, coaching staff and leadership all helped the team go where none of them could have individually.

“It was a special time to be in Sherman; a special time to be at Austin College,” said Secord. “I felt like I was part of something special. Every time I look at my ring, I remember what we sacrificed; and what we earned that season.

“When the kick went over, the place went nuts. It was destiny for Gene and for Austin College. The timing was right. We were ready.”

Dukes was a slot receiver and vividly remembers the people and relationships the team gave him as a senior that year.

“I remember so much about it; that time,” said Dukes, now an attorney. “It was three years in the making; and so many people who contributed. Our winning culture was established; we overcame so much.

“We only had three seniors on offense and one on defense. We had just the right experience to go with the youth. We wanted to win after so many losing seasons; it was a culture change and an attitude change over my four years there.”

Dukes noted the early loss to Sul Ross helped propel them to the playoffs. He remembered a ladder drawn on the meeting-room chalkboard where someone got to add a rung each week.

“We all had a role to play; and we did it for the team. The sum of our parts was greater than the individual parts,” he recalled. “We took it week to week; we were 1-0 every week.”

Dukes went on to praise Shillings, who went 28-5-1 in three years as the starting QB.

“He was our ‘Moses’ because he took us out of the wilderness,” Dukes said. “It was a great feeling the entire season.”

**********

While Bill Leonard didn’t actually play during the 1981 season, he did spend his senior year on the sidelines — as a coach of sorts.

“I was very fortunate to be able to be there on the sidelines with my teammates helping any way I could,” he said.

Leonard, the starting center, hurt his knee as a sophomore and failed to have timely treatment. By his own admission, he wasn’t effective during his junior year and realized that it was the end of his playing days with one year of eligibility left.

“I went to Kramer and told him I couldn’t play,” recalled Leonard. “But I told him I wasn’t going to quit. He told me it would be good to have me on the sidelines helping out the line and the team.”

It was that kind of sacrifice that permeated the team during 1981; players went down, others stepped up.

“It was a different attitude for sure; AC hadn’t had a winning season for 10 years until 1979,” Leonard said. “Once we started winning, guys wanted to come play with us. That ‘81 season, you won’t ever forget it, but it’s hard to believe it happened.”

Because of his unique perspective, Leonard saw many things that other players didn’t. He noted he liked to stand away from the team so he could see more of the field during games. In the championship game he saw the final big play; and it wasn’t the field goal by Branum.

“It was a great view; during that play when Concordia tried a long pass after we tied it, the receiver was wide open; and was attempting to catch the ball when Jason Schiflett came out of nowhere to separate him from the ball,” remembered Leonard. “The field goal was greatness, but Schiflett’s hustle and play gave us the championship. The Corncobbers just ran out the clock after that; and we were co-national champs.”

**********

Vance Morris lives in retirement in Natchitoches, La. now, but was a coach for the Kangaroos from 1974-1999. During that title season, Morris was in charge of the defensive line (‘TNT’ as he called it – ‘Tackle-Noseguard-Tackle’) His charges included Hickman, Ed Holt and Rex Baker. Mark Sartain was injured early in the season but was a vital part of the unit.

“These were my guys; my responsibility,” Morris said. “They were unbelievable against the run; they had a great passion for football.”

Morris, who held several positions at AC football over his 24-year career there, said he has never seen such a team as the 1981 Kangaroos.

“In every phase of the game, they were the epitome of one heartbeat; they would do anything for each other,” Morris said. “They were a true Band of Brothers. They were so together; there was no one you could leave out. They were those kind of guys. There wasn’t a selfish guy on the team.”

Morris recalled an incident leading up to the game that the ‘Roos didn’t forget.

“During the pregame banquet for our first playoff game, the opposing players said laughingly that the AC players ‘looked more like basketball players than football players.’ Our guys heard this,” said Morris. “Late during the game, Ed Holt had a big sack on the quarterback. He picked the guy up by the shoulder pads; looked him right in the eye and said, ‘Wanna shoot some hoops after the game?’ Our guys would not be denied!”

Morris praised the field goal and the players involved. The snapper, holder and kicker – Mackey Clark, Jim Vice and Branum – had to be perfect; and were all season long. Branum had kicked 50-plus yard field goals in each of two previous playoff games.

“When given the situation, Gene jumped up and down – this was so out of character for him; he knew he could make it and he was excited,” recalled Morris. “They had been on target all season; it was critical, of course, that each do their job every time. And they did.”

**********

John Clark was not only a spectator that day, he had been a junior on that conference championship team two years before.

“It was a special day; mostly, because I knew a lot of those guys,” said Clark. “It was one of the best games I’ve ever seen; a great battle. The stands were packed. We had such great local support. I still have write-ups of the game. It was one of the best memories of my time at Austin College.”

Senior Mike Davis went to the game with his father. He said the day was filled with ‘mixed emotions.’

“Dad had coached me through little league, so it was great to be there with him,” explained Davis. “But I had played one year at AC and tore up my knee. I was there out of respect for my teammates, but was sad I couldn’t be on the field.”

According to Davis, the atmosphere was almost as exciting as the game.

“You’ve got to understand, just three years before, no one cared,” recalled Davis. “We got there; and the team got better. Students noticed; and the mood changed on campus. Every Saturday afternoon at AC was like a ‘Football Friday Night.’ We had a lot of support; it was great motivation for the team.”

Another former player, Bart Miller, was in the stands too. Well, he was at the game; he kept moving around to see the action. He never sat once.

“I had been injured and decided not to come back,” explained Miller. “These were my friends; my football buddies. I was close to a lot of them.”

He couldn’t have been prouder of any team ever.

“I was glad to know them; those seniors led that team, but it was Larry Shillings who made a lot of that year happen,” said Miller. “I will never forget that kick either. It was a big deal for AC and for Sherman. And Coach Kramer was the greatest guy I’ve ever known. He was a mentor to all of us.”

Don Woods was a graduate assistant who worked with the receivers, just one year after playing that position for the Kangaroos.

“It was such a great bunch of guys to be with; they were such hard workers,” recalled Woods, who is now the defensive coordinator at Dallas Jesuit as part of a 41-year coaching career. “They could catch anything; and never missed a block. They wanted to stay after practice all the time; catch 100 balls each after practice. Such dedication, but such a fun group.”

Woods, who noted he still uses many of the techniques and formations and philosophies that Kramer used at AC, remembers the size of the players at Panhandle State and Concordia College.

“They were huge, but we upset them. We had quickness and speed that they didn’t. The scheme used our talents and we were able to win,” he said. “I remember like it was yesterday; such an exciting year and an exciting game. When it went over the crossbar, the place went wild. But at the end, with the tie, we didn’t know we were both champions. When we realized it, the place really went crazy!”

Leonard tells a story about the first playoff game in 1981 against Panhandle State. When the team got off the bus, the opposing team members were there to assess their opponent. Leonard recalled most were snickering and outright laughing at the AC players’ size. When Dukes, a receiver came off the bus, Leonard heard from the crowd, “Hey, is that the waterboy?!”

Dukes scored two touchdowns during the Kangaroos’ victory the next day; after the second one, he walked through the defense with the ball on his shoulder, “Not bad for the Waterboy, huh!” Leonard recalled hearing.

“It was great to see that confidence,” said Leonard. “You wanted to do well for your teammates. And no one was going to stop you. We played at a high tempo; and were always ready for any situation. That’s one of the reasons we did so well. That attitude was a key.”

**********

Kramer, who was AC football coach from 1973-82 before he went on to Emporia State University in Kansas and was the national runner-up in 1989, passed away in 2014 at the age of 71. He had been an All-American tackle at Nebraska in 1964.

“Larry Kramer was the kind of coach every kid wanted to play for,” said Magers. “I only played special teams; I was third team nose tackle, but every time I was out there, I wanted to play for coach. I learned more that one season that I did all four years in college – how to work, how to win; how to set goals and achieve them through hard work. And much of that was Coach Kramer. Everyone had a role; we counted on each other. It was a truly special team; and a lot of it was Coach Kramer.”

Oliphint said: “Larry Kramer was a force of nature; the most intense man I’ve ever known. I still hear his voice in my head; he willed us to win in many ways. It took a physical toll on him to lose. Coach was a complex man; he could infuriate you and encourage you at the same time. He knew how to reach each of us as a coach; we loved him.”

Many, if not most, of the players had similar sentiments about Kramer.

“He just hated – HATED – to lose; we would do anything for him,” said Hickman. “The chemistry on the team was in part because of Coach Kramer; we appreciated him and wanted to win for him.”

Dukes, who coached with Kramer after playing for him, said he “expected us to put the team first; and what rules he had, he expected you to follow them. Coach Kramer was an exceptional coach. It turned out to be a great partnership to play for him.”

Kramer also coached the linebackers, which gave Robbins a unique perspective.

“He was just an incredible person; and a great coach,” said Robbins. “He was straightforward; you line up, beat the guy in front of you and go get the ball. You always knew where you stood with him. He was fun to play for; well-spoken, humorous and meaningful.”

According to Leonard, you had his back as a player because you knew he had yours.

“He let us have the credit when it was due; he worked with our talent, not forcing us into a generic system,” he explained. “He wasn’t so rigid that we couldn’t do something special; and we did.”

Roden agreed Kramer was a motivator but a soft-spoken guy in general.

“You wanted to gain his respect; you wanted to play for him,” Roden said. “He believed if you worked hard, you would have success. And we believed it, too; we would have run through a concrete wall for him. Coach Kramer instilled the best in people; and you never wanted to disappoint him.”

Fedora followed in Kramer’s footsteps and retired last season to cap a 35-year career.

“Coach Kramer is the greatest coach I’ve ever been around; he’s the reason why I went into coaching,” said Fedora. “He had a way of motivating young men; he could get them to do something even they didn’t think they could do. He was just incredible. And a great man, too.”

**********

Oliphint admitted time has given him a new perspective on the title. “How did we do it?” he mused. “You appreciate it more as time goes on; you realize how rare and hard it is to do. We all take pride in it.”

He noted that only a couple of Texas schools have won national championships since, regardless of division. He celebrates with all of them, especially when it is a smaller school such as Sam Houston State earlier this year.

“After winning a championship, there is nothing you can’t face,” he noted. “We can face hard things in life because we have done it; there is a special confidence there you didn’t have before.”

Robbins said it was hard to believe that it had been four decades since that championship season.

“It’s something I enjoy more as time goes on,” he said. “It was a special team; a varied group of players, but we came together and did something important. Wow! 40 years; it seems so close.”

Said Roden: “When you can become the best at any level, at any moment, in any endeavor. That’s a great accomplishment.”

Branum started kicking while in the fourth grade. He felt he was good at it, maybe even gifted.

“It’s been the one position I excelled at. And I took it all the way to a national championship game,” Branum said. “I’ve been taking care of sick people for 40 years, but that season is always part of who I am. It forged relationships; and gave us a foundation to build a life in the big picture, it was a significant event for a lot of people.”

That championship remains the lone team title for Austin College, which has been an NCAA member institution since 1996. Chris Grantham won the 1987 NAIA title in the javelin.

“It was a great team achievement; not every school has one, but we do,” said Norman. “It was an incredible day; what a legacy.”