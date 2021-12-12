College Roundup — Grayson women, Austin College men get home victories

Herald Democrat

Marta Duda had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Grayson College defeated Jarvis Christian College, 86-37, in non-conference action at Viking Gymnasium.

Diaka Berete added 16 points and six rebounds, Promise Taylor totaled 12 points and nine rebounds, Daiysha Brown scored 12 points and Maureen Okoli finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Vikings (7-5), who play at Murray State College on Tuesday.

Howard Payne 65, Austin College 62, OT

The Austin College women's basketball team led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter but Howard Payne battled and eventually pulled out an overtime victory against the ‘Roos in non-conference action at Hughey Gym.

Sarah Gwin scored 17 to lead Austin College (1-5) while Natalie McCoy added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Naomi Anamekwe had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bria Neal led Howard Payne (3-6) with 26 points and 17 rebounds.

Austin College opens Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play when it hosts Trinity University on Friday.

GAC

Oklahoma Baptist 66, Southeastern Oklahoma State 51

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Lauren Beason scored 12 points during Southeastern Oklahoma State’s loss against Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference play.

Haiden Williams, a Pottsboro native, hit double-figures for the first time this season with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting while Briley Moon and Kentoya Woods each added eight points and five rebounds and Kamryn Cantwell finished with six points and four assists for the Storm (3-6, 1-2), which plays at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

Men

Non-conference

Austin College 95, Howard Payne 71

The Austin College men's basketball team nearly cracked the century mark during a 95-71 victory over Howard Payne University in non-conference action at Hughey Gym.

Jackson Rennie led the way 21 points while Tristan Dick knocked down 6-of-10 three-pointers on his way to 18 points, Roman Strickland finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals, Jaylyn Cleamons scored 12 points, Chase Antosca chipped in 11 points and Chanston Goodman totaled eight points and eight assists for the ‘Roos (2-4), who assisted on 25 of 37 baskets and made 16-of-34 three-point attempts.

Jaylan Ballou led Howard Payne (3-7) with 19 points, four assists, and four steals.

Austin College opens Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play when it hosts Trinity University on Friday.

Grayson College 119, Strength ‘N Motion 84

Tyrone Williams hit seven three-pointers on the way to 40 points as Grayson College defeated Strength ‘N Motion, 119-84, in non-conference action at Viking Gymnasium.

D.J. Thomas had 30 points, 12 assists, three steals and three rebounds, Aseem Luckey totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds, Joshua Robinson added 10 points and seven rebounds, Samier Kinsler finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists and Dorian Benford chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds for Grayson (9-3), which has won four straight.

The Vikings play at Dallas College Eastfield on Tuesday.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 82, Oklahoma Baptist 64

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Bobby Johnson posted a career-high 28 points off the bench to lead five players in double-figures for Southeastern Oklahoma State on its way to a victory over Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference play.

Johnson made 8-of-12 shots from three-point-range on his way to 28 points and a new career high while Ante Brzovic was next in line with 13 points, also off the bench, to go with 12 rebounds for the Storm (7-1, 3-0), who earned their seventh straight win.

Kellen Manek finished with 11 points and four assists, Adam Dworsky totaled 10 points and nine assists and Jett Sternberger finished with 10 points and five assists for Southeastern, which hosts Seattle Pacific in a non-conference match-up on Wednesday night.