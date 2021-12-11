Girls Basketball Roundup — Whitesboro starts 10-3A play by beating S&S
WHITESBORO — Olivia Hildebrand scored 24 points as Whitesboro opened District 10-3A play with a 57-32 victory against S&S.
Libby Langford added nine points, Allison Muntz chipped in eight points and A'niyah Shaw totaled seven points for Whitesboro (11-4, 1-0), which travels to Pilot Point for a district match-up on Tuesday night.
Brenna Howard scored 13 points to lead S&S (7-4, 0-1) while Marlee Howard added five points.
The Lady Rams host Ponder in district action on Tuesday.
Non-district
Pottsboro 53, McKinney Boyd 33
In Pottsboro, Palyn Reid scored 17 points as Pottsboro defeated McKinney Boyd in non-district action.
Autumn Graley added nine points and Brayli Simpson totaled six points for the Lady Cardinals (13-3), who open District 11-3A play at Whitewright on Tuesday night.
Highway 5 Tournament
Burkburnett 48, Sherman 44
In Anna, Destiny Briscoe scored 18 points as the Lady Bearcats closed the Highway 5 Tournament with a loss against Burkburnett.
Shamiah Johnson added 14 points and Lily Ball chipped in eight points for Sherman (4-12), which starts District 10-5A play by hosting Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.
In earlier tourney action, the Lady Bearcats and had a 64-56 setback to Anna. Johnson and Brooklyn Fielder each scored 16 points while Zoe Clarke added eight points.