Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman ends Highway 5 tourney with win

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — Zacoreion Harris had 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals as Sherman ended the Highway 5 Tournament with a 71-50 victory over Commerce.

Vontrelle Sanders scored 27 points, Kasai Burton totaled eight points and 13 assists, Elijah Chapman totaled five points and 11 rebounds and Ashton Alexander finished with four points and six rebounds for Sherman (8-7), which hosts Decatur on Tuesday night.

Era Tournament

Championship

Gunter 54, Collinsville 38

In Era, Kaiden Pines scored 16 points as Gunter won the Era Tournament with a victory over Collinsville.

Brady Harris added nine points and Jake Schafer chipped in seven points for Gunter (10-2), which plays at Collinsville on Tuesday night.

Landon Carpenter scored 19 points to lead Collinsville (5-6) while Nathen Bocanegra added six points and Rylan Newman grabbed eight rebounds.

In earlier tourney action, the Tigers had a 44-36 victory against Era. Kenny Burkholder scored 11 points to go with four assists, Max Holdge chipped in eight points and six rebounds and Kaiden Pines and Quaid Pines each totaled six points.

In earlier tourney action, the Pirates had a 59-50 victory against S&S. Bocanegra scored 18 points, Carter Scott had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Carpenter chipped in 13 points and Jake Westerfield totaled eight points and six rebounds.

Third-place Game

S&S 45, Era 39

In Era, Daymon Orr scored 18 points as S&S defeated the host Hornets to claim third place at the Era Tournament.

Orr was named to the all-tournament team for the Rams (6-7), who host Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

In earlier tourney action, S&S had a 59-50 loss to Collinsville. Kevin Sanchez scored 19 points to go with eight steals, Orr added 16 points and six rebounds and Eli Mahan grabbed 10 rebounds.

Poolville Tournament

Henrietta 88, Tom Bean 41

In Poolville, Branson Ashlock scored 15 points as Tom Bean closed out the Poolville Tournament with a loss against Henrietta.

Branigan Gomez added 13 points for the Tomcats (2-8), who play at S&S on Tuesday night.

In earlier tourney action, Tom Bean had a 68-40 loss to Callisburg. C.J. Richter had 13 points, Ashlock chipped in 11 points and Alex Sanchez totaled 10 points for the Tomcats.

Non-district

Texoma Christian 42, Red River 36

In Sherman, Landon Keizer scored 16 points as Texoma Christian defeated Red River Rattlers in non-district action.

Cody Keller added 13 points and Thomas Barnett chipped in eight points for the Eagles (6-3), who host Gainesville on Friday night.