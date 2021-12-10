Gunter rocks Roosevelt to advance to 3A Division II title game

ABILENE — Back at the scene of their last loss, the Gunter Tigers had waited an entire year for some redemption.

Head coach Jake Fieszel went nearly 365 days without bringing it up to his team but he finally broke his silence before the biggest game of the season.

“All year long we wouldn’t bring up last year. Until today,” Fieszel said of the lopsided semifinal defeat against Canadian last December. “A year ago we were in this position and I told the kids we needed to finish the job. We certainly showed up and played like we had the mentality to win.”

The Tigers used a big second half on both sides of the ball and will look to add some more hardware to the trophy case after Gunter defeated Lubbock Roosevelt, 47-12, in a Class 3A Division II semifinal at Abilene Christian University.

“Three hundred sixty five days we’ve waited to come back, in the same stadium, and show what we can do,” senior lineman Greyson Toney said. “Our whole o-line was lights out. Defense played great. We wanted to go out and do what we did.”

Gunter (15-0) will face Franklin (15-0), a 28-14 winner against Waskom, for the state championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It is the fourth appearance in the title game in the past six seasons by the Tigers, who will be attempting to add a title to go with crowns in 2016 and 2019.

“It means a great deal,” Fieszel said. “We ask a lot from our kids, not just during the season. You’ve got to give them all the credit for this.”

Ethan Sloan had nine carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for a score while Hudson Graham ran 15 times for 114 yards and was 5-of-8 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown and Ashton Bennett totaled nine carries for 47 yards and a TD for Gunter.

Alex Trevino had 22 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown while J.J. Diaz returned a fumble 66 yards for a score for Lubbock Roosevelt (14-1), which had the best year in program history come to an end. The Eagles had never been to a region final or won more than nine games in a season.

Roosevelt came into the matchup averaging 50 points and 430 rushing yards. The Tigers held them well below those numbers with a second-half shutout as Gunter pulled away.

The Eagles, who ended with 213 yards —all on the ground, had five drives, including the one to end the game, in the second half and turned it over on downs twice to go with a pair of three-and-outs. Gunter also recovered a deep kickoff to deprive Roosevelt of a possession.

“Being consistent, going as hard as you can, reading your keys — our coaches talked about it all week: we had to get the job done,” said senior linebacker Adam Reed, who ended a pair of drives with fourth-down tackles and had two others that led to third-and-long situations. “All year long we’ve been telling ourselves we had to get the job done.”

Meanwhile Gunter scored on three of four drives in the third quarter to break the game open.

It started with an 11-play series to begin the second half and Bennett had a four-yard TD run through the line on fourth-and-one.

Late in the third quarter Cole Lemons made a catch over a defender on the right side that went for a 16-yard touchdown pass and the Tigers were up 33-12.

Any chance at Lubbock Roosevelt getting back in the game disappeared on the ensuing kickoff. Logan Hubbard sent it towards the left sideline and instead of going out of bounds, it bounced back upfield and Dakota Lowery recovered for Gunter at the 15-yard line.

Ivy Hellman had a 10-yard touchdown run and the lead was up to 28.

Sloan came up with an interception to open the fourth quarter and he capped off the ensuing possession with a nine-yard toss to the left for a TD with 9:01 remaining to close out the scoring.

Gunter took a 20-12 lead into half-time but the margin could have been bigger in a couple of regards.

The Tigers caught a break when Lubbock Roosevelt was punting with a little more than a minute to go in the second quarter.

The snap got stuck in the ground, didn’t go anywhere and Gunter took over at the Eagles 46-yard line.

But on a third-and-eight play with 37 seconds left, Graham was hit trying to delay a pitch to Sloan coming from left to right and it landed short of its target. Diaz scooped it up, avoided one tackle and Sloan was unable to bring him down with a swipe at his ankles.

The 66-yard fumble return for a score pulled the Eagles back within eight after the two-point conversion failed when it looked like Gunter was going to lead by either 13 or 21 going into the locker room.

“They took advantage of a mistake and capitalized with the touchdown,” Fieszel said. “We still felt like we had a good plan, getting the ball at half, that we were still in a good position.”

The Tigers took a 20-6 advantage after Reed’s tackle in the backfield during an option run on fourth-and-six gave the ball back to Gunter.

Three plays later Sloan took a toss 19 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown with 3:20 left in the second quarter set up by Hellman’s 41-yard catch on the prior snap.

Gunter forced the Eagles to re-kick when the ball went out of bounds on a kickoff following Roosevelt’s initial TD and the decision paid off in a big way.

Sloan took the short kick on the right side of the field at the 24 and then went straight across towards the other sideline and had a tunnel set up to send him to a 76-yard return for a score.

The PAT failed and the Tigers were up 13-6 with just under nine minutes to go in the first half.

Lubbock Roosevelt used a 19-play possession that covered almost 10 and a half minutes to get on the board. The Eagles converted a pair of fourth downs, including the 13-yard touchdown keeper by Trevino on fourth-and-four with 9:09 left in the second quarter.

The two-point try failed and Gunter maintained a 7-6 advantage.

After forcing Roosevelt into a three-and-out to open the game, the Tigers needed just two minutes and eight plays to take the lead.

Graham followed up a 26-yard run with a 29-yard screen pass to Cannon Lemberg down to the Eagles 11 and three snaps later Sloan took a pitch to the right for a one-yard TD.