Basketball Roundup — Pottsboro boys win twice at Blue Ridge tourney

Herald Democrat

BLUE RIDGE — Aaron Massie scored 12 points as Pottsboro opened bracket play at the Blue Ridge Tournament with a 47-20 victory over Wolfe City.

Piercen Reid added 10 points for the Cardinals (7-3), who continue tourney action on Friday.

Pottsboro also had a 57-38 victory against Pilot Point. Ayden Barnett and Cooper Dorris each finished with 11 points.

Highway 5 Tournament

Van Alstyne 74, Sherman 64

In Van Alstyne, Vontrelle Sanders had 18 points and three rebounds as Sherman opened the Highway 5 Tournament with a loss to Van Alstyne.

Zacoreion Harris scored 17 points, Kasai Burton added seven points and nine assists and Ashton Alexander chipped in nine points, four rebounds and three assists for Sherman (6-5), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Van Alstyne also had an 83-52 victory against Caddo Mills.

Greenville Tournament

North Mesquite 77, Denison 40

In Greenville, Corey Roberts scored 12 points during Denison’s loss against North Mesquite on the first day of the Greenville Tournament.

Dameon Smallwood added 11 points while Kanyon Ives and William Wallis each chipped in six points for the Yellow Jackets (0-7), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Denison also had a 63-31 loss against the host Lions.

Era Tournament

S&S 58, Muenster Sacred Heart 43

In Era, Daymon Orr scored 16 points as the Rams opened the Era Tournament with a victory against Muenster Sacred Heart.

Donte Peace added 10 points for S&S (5-6), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Gunter 69, Boyd 46

In Era, Kaiden Pines made five three-pointers and finished with 20 points as Gunter started the Era Tournament with a victory against Boyd.

Kenny Burkholder added 16 points, five blocks and three steals, Preston Tarpley chipped in eight points and Quaid Pines totaled seven points for Gunter (8-2), which continues tourney action on Friday.

Collinsville 37, Valley View 31

In Era, Landon Carpenter had 13 points and 10 rebounds as Collinsville started the Era Tournament with a victory against Valley View.

Carter Scott added eight points, 11 rebounds and five steals while Jake Westerfield finished with six points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates (4-5), who have won four of their last five.

Collinsville continues tourney play on Friday.

Girls

Highway 5 Tournament

Trinity Christian-Addison 56, Sherman 42

In Anna, Brooklyn Fielder scored 18 points during the Lady Bearcats’ loss against Trinity Christian-Addison in the Highway 5 Tournament.

Sherman continues tourney action on Friday.