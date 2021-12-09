Gunter, Tom Bean have multiple TGCA volleyball all-state picks

Herald Democrat

The Gunter Lady Tigers and Tom Bean Lady Tomcats had multiple Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state selections after the volleyball programs had their best seasons in school history.

Gunter had three named to the Class 3A squad — senior Shae Pruiett and juniors Rayanna Mauldin and Miranda Putnicki — after the Lady Tigers made the state tournament for the second straight season and finished as the state runner-up for the first time with a 37-8 record.

It was the second straight season Mauldin earned all-state honors.

Tom Bean had two chosen for the Class 2A team — juniors Raylynn Adams and Jessie Ball — after the Lady Tomcats made a second straight region semifinal appearance and had a program record for wins at 33-5.

It was the second straight season Adams earned all-state honors.