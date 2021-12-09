Denison, Whitesboro lead area academic all-state volleyball selections

Herald Democrat

Five area volleyball teams had seniors named academic all-state selections by the Texas High School Coaches Association for the 2021 season.

Denison’s Kenzie Clark was on the first team, Drew House was on the second team and Cielo Trevizo was an honorable mention pick.

Whitesboro’s Megan Worstell and Libby Langford were on the elite team, Olivia Scoggins and Jenna King were on the second team and Karley Wolf was honorable mention

Whitewright’s Alice DeAssumpcao was on the second team and Isabela DeAssumpcao was an honorable mention pick.

Gunter’s Malison Fisher earned first-team accolades.

Tioga’s Taylor Roberts was named to the second team.