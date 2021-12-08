Week 16 Texoma High School Football Preview

Gunter vs. Lubbock Roosevelt

What: Class 3A Division II State semifinal

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Abilene Christian University

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 14-0; Lubbock Roosevelt 14-0

Last week: Gunter won 35-14 against Holliday; Lubbock Roosevelt won 36-14 against Abernathy

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Gunter: QB Hudson Graham, LB Adam Reed; Lubbock Roosevelt: QB Alex Trevino, LB J.J. Diaz

Notable: This is Gunter’s sixth straight appearance in the state semifinals and first that will not come against Canadian. The Tigers are trying to advance to the state title game for the fourth time overall and in that span … These are two of the 17 undefeated teams left in the playoffs. Gunter-Lubbock Roosevelt will be one of only four undefeated matchups in the state semifinals … Lubbock Roosevelt is in the state semifinals for the first time. The senior class went 1-9 as freshmen and won double digit games this season for the first time in program history. The 14 victories in 2021 are more than the previous four seasons combined (12).

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Franklin-Waskom winner in the state championship game