UIL cutoffs ship Whitewright to 2A, Howe & Collinsville football down

The middle step of the latest University Interscholastic League’s realignment process took place when the governing body released the classification cutoffs and dividing line for football divisions in the process that will culminate with new districts for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

There were several Texoma schools waiting to see how they would be affected and for the third straight cycle, one of them is changing classifications. This time around Whitewright officially learned it would be dropping down into Class 2A starting next year. The Tigers turned in an enrollment of 239 students and the Class 2A/3A cutoff was 249. Whitewright had to wait for the UIL’s announcement to make sure because last time the 2A/3A cutoff was at 230 but normally increases with each ensuing cycle — it just depends on where the number ends up and the Tigers fell under the cutoff this time.

Whitewright was the only Grayson County school to switch classifications and the lone one in a position to potentially do so after Snapshot Day, which is the first part of the realignment process when schools submit their enrollment numbers to the UIL in late October.

Both Sherman and Denison were almost certain to remain in Class 5A but they are trending towards a move in opposite directions. The Class 5A/6A cutoff was 2,225 — an increase of just five students — and Sherman moved inside 40 of that number with an enrollment of 2,185 while Denison’s enrollment of 1,327.5 puts it near the 4A/5A cutoff which rose to 1,300 from 1,210 for this cycle. Absent the addition of a Class 7A in the immediate future, the rivals are almost certain to be moving into different classifications next time around.

When it came to the split of football divisions, three Texoma programs were affected by those cutoffs. Outside of Whitewright’s drop via classification, both Howe and Collinsville are moving down divisions.

Howe will be going from 3A Division I to Division II after it turned in an enrollment of 349 and the cutoff increased from 350 to 360. Last time the Bulldogs stayed in Division I by seven students. The final number also was a big deal for Gunter as the Tigers managed to remain in 3A Division II for at least two more years after Gunter’s enrollment increased to 354.

Collinsville is headed from Class 2A Division I to 2A Division II after it stayed up last time by a single student. The 2A divisional cutoff actually went down a student to 164.5 but the Pirates saw their enrollment dip below that to 157 students.

The other schools in Grayson County won’t be moving classification or division but will end up having to deal with eventual changes from around the area and the state.

Sherman and Denison will get new-looking districts both for football and other sports. In Sherman’s football district, both Highland Park and Wylie East are moving to 6A while Denison’s nine team district has four teams on the move — Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Liberty and Frisco all move to 5A Division I while Prosper Rock Hill jumps all the way to 6A.

Those moves also mean that for volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball, the Bearcats and Yellow Jackets lose both Wylie East and Rock Hill out of 10-5A in what will be a reshaping of that district going forward.

For other area schools in football districts, Van Alstyne will see Celina moving up to 4A Division I, creating a potential landing spot for Gainesville, which is dropping to 4A Division II, into 4-4A (II).

Expect little in the way of change for Whitesboro and Pottsboro. The current 4-3A (I) should stay intact for the Bearcats as Brock came just under the 4A cutoff while 5-3A (I) loses only Howe and could end up with the same seven teams remaining in place for the Cardinals.

The move by Howe into 3A Division II, coupled with Whitewright’s drop to 2A, easily would slide the Bulldogs’ into the void left behind in 8-3A (II).

And Whitewright might fit into the slot Collinsville leaves by moving out of 5-2A (I) — but Lindsay is joining the Pirates with a move to 2A Division II so that may alter things more in that district.

The full 2022-24 district alignments will be released February 3 at 9 a.m. for football, basketball and volleyball. District alignments for other activities will be announced by the middle of March, although the initial release usually follows suit for baseball and softball.

2022-24 UIL Classification Cutoffs

6A: 2,225 and above

5A: 1,300-2,224

4A: 545-1,299

3A: 250-544

2A: 105-249

1A: 104.9 and below

Football Division Cutoffs

5A Division I: 1,925-2,224

5A Division II: 1,300-1,924

4A Division I: 880-1299

4A Division II: 545-879

3A Division I: 360-544

3A Division II: 250-359

2A Division I: 164.5-249

2A Division II: 105-164.4

1A Division I: 59.5-104.9

1A Division II: 59.4 and below