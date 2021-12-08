Gunter gets new opponent — Lubbock Roosevelt — in state semis

GUNTER — At this time of year, the Tigers would be preparing to line up across from a foe that has always been there ready to seek some revenge or be on the receiving end of that plan by Gunter.

But for the first time in six years, Canadian is not the team out west waiting for the Tigers. Instead, Gunter (14-0) gets to face an entirely new challenge against Lubbock Roosevelt (14-0) in a Class 3A Division II state semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday at Abilene Christian University.

The winner will face either Franklin or Waskom for the state championship next Thursday at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“This is where you want to be — playing the big matchups against the tough teams,” Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said. “I know our kids are excited. Everyone is aware what happens if you win this game but no one is looking ahead to the state title game.”

This is a matchup where Gunter has become the seasoned program seeking its fourth appearance in the title game, and a third championship, since 2016. Lubbock Roosevelt is the new kid on the block now, having taken the spot of Canadian — which had always been the obstacle for the Tigers in the final four, including a 33-6 loss last season as the Wildcats went on to win the title.

“I think all of us know what it takes to get there,” Gunter senior quarterback Hudson Graham said. “Especially with what happened last year. That fueled our off-season. Usually it’s always us against them.”

Lubbock Roosevelt provides its own test for the Tigers with a flexbone attack that has fueled the Eagles’ best season in school history.

“We have never seen a team that this is the bread-and-butter of who they are. You have the added element of the mid-line play and the option play,” Fieszel said. “We’re going to get everything they’ve got.”

Gunter has once again proven to be a handful as well, claiming its sixth straight 3A Division II Region II title with a 35-14 victory over Holliday — the third time in four years the Tigers have topped the Eagles in the region final.

Graham had 22 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns and was 9-of-11 passing for 143 yards and a TD, Ethan Sloan added 16 carries for 73 yards, Ashton Bennett totaled 62 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Cannon Lemberg finished with four catches for 61 yards and a TD for Gunter.

The 21-point margin of victory tied for the closest against the Tigers this season, matching a 28-7 non-district win against Whitesboro, and was the second game Gunter had scored fewer than 41 points.

Holliday had three plays gain 211 yards but only earned 47 yards on the other 35 snaps.

“I’m really pleased with the way we’re playing,” Fieszel said. “Holliday was a challenge for us. But we’re going to have to continue to get better.”

Lubbock Roosevelt hasn’t seen a season like this since it moved up to the 11-man ranks in 1963.

The Eagles had never won double-digit games — the only season with nine victories was a 9-1-1 campaign in 1986 — and the program has only made six playoff appearances since then.

Three of those berths have come in the past three seasons as Lubbock Roosevelt has improved from an 0-10 season in 2017 to an 8-3 mark last year before this run to the final four.

The 14 victories this year almost match the 15 total wins from 2016-20.

Lubbock Roosevelt has scored at least 50 points nine times and only two games have been decided by less than 13 points — a 14-6 victory against Amarillo River Road in the season-opener and a 58-56 win over Abernathy in 4-3A (II) play.

“Hopefully we can put them in a position to make them uncomfortable,” Fieszel said. “It’s going to be a huge challenge to slow those guys down.”

The Eagles won the 3A Division II Region I crown with a 36-14 victory against Abernathy by pulling away after holding a 14-0 half-time lead.

Alex Trevino had 22 carries for 170 yards and four touchdowns while J.J. Diaz added a TD on the ground and Nate Gensler finished with 72 yards on 18 carries as Lubbock Roosevelt ran 53 times for 349 yards and did not throw a pass.

The Eagles hardly ever put the ball in the air — Trevino is 8-of-16 passing for 121 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Trevino leads a trio of 1,000-yard rushers with another not far off that milestone. He has 1,878 yards and 33 touchdowns on 196 carries while Gensler is at 166 carries for 1,400 yards and 19 TDs and Diaz has 1,054 yards and 19 touchdowns on 54 carries.

Octavio Rodriguez has 99 carries for 735 yards and eight scores.

“Obviously they’re really, really good at it,” Fieszel said. “Their numbers are unbelievable. They haven’t had to throw.”

Diaz has been the main target in the limited passing attack with six catches for 116 yards and four touchdowns but has only one reception in the past seven contests.

Diaz (144), Trevino and Gensler also are the top three tacklers for a unit that allows 11.2 points per game and held eight opponents to single digits.

Class 3A Division II State Semifinals

What: Gunter vs. Lubbock Roosevelt

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Abilene Christian University