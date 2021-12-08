Collinsville hangs on to beat S&S

SADLER — It literally came down to the final second for the Collinsville Pirates to earn a win over the S&S Rams but after scoring only five points in the third quarter to fall behind by eight, it was worth the drama for a group playing its best ball in the early part of the season.

Collinsville took the lead for good with just under two minutes remaining and held on for a 51-49 victory against S&S in non-district action when Daymon Orr’s putback of his own shot blocked by Carter Scott came just after the final buzzer in an attempt to force overtime.

Scott had 16 points, Nathen Bocanegra added 12 points and Landon Carpenter and Rylan Newman totaled seven points apiece for Collinsville (3-5), which has won three of four following four losses to open the season.

“We’ve got such a young roster, mostly freshmen and sophomores,” Collinsville head coach Eric Johns said. “That’s a lot of it – trying to figure out a rotation and who needs to be on the floor when. There’s only two that were varsity guys last year.”

The Pirates open the Era Tournament against Valley View on Thursday.

Daymon Orr scored 11 points, Kevin Sanchez added nine points and Garrett Wise and Brett Steward each chipped in seven points for S&S (4-6), which will also compete in the Era Tournament.

Collinsville pulled out the victory by scoring seven of the final 10 points and survived the Rams’ attempt in the closing seconds to force overtime.

“We talked about all the good stuff and all the bad stuff,” Johns said. “They work so hard all the time. I was able to see their fortitude there.”

Carpenter scored off an inbounds pass from Bocanegra to tie the game at 46 and Scott converted a three-point play with 1:48 left as the Pirates went ahead for good.

The Rams turned the ball over on the ensuing possession and again after Scott made a free throw with 39 seconds left.

S&S was down by five when Orr’s three-pointer from the top of the key with 11 seconds left made it a one-possession game.

Carpenter missed both free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining and the Rams called a timeout after getting the ball into the frontcourt with 3.2 seconds left to set up the tense finish.

After Orr opened the fourth quarter with a free throw to give S&S a 41-33 advantage, Collinsville responded with a 9-0 run. Bocanegra drilled a three to pull the Pirates within a point before Scott came up with a steal and layin to give Collinsville a 42-41 lead in the middle of the stanza.

“After only scoring five points in the third quarter, that was nice to see,” Johns said. “They were chipping away at it.”

Dylan Ridenour nailed a three-pointer from the right corner as the Rams went right back in front but Newman tied it with a lay-up.

Steward answered as S&S led 46-44 with 2:52 remaining but it was the last time the home team would be ahead.

Newman scored right out of the half-time break to put Collinsville up by two and then Scott’s layin restored the Pirates’ slim advantage after Steward banked in a three-pointer.

But those were the only points by Collinsville for almost the entirety of the frame as the Rams went on a 9-0 run for a 40-32 lead.

Orr, Sanchez, Steward and Skyler Hogan all had buckets and Sanchez also made a free throw before Newman hit a free throw with 47 seconds to go in the third.

The game was close throughout – the score was tied at nine after the first quarter and then went into half-time knotted at 28.

Bocanegra had eight points in the first half, all in the second quarter, while Orr matched him with eight points through two quarters.

The Pirates were able to stay even on the scoreboard by going 6-of-10 from the free-throw line while S&S missed both attempts at the line in the first half.