Week 15 Texoma High School Player of the Week
Hudson Graham, Sr., QB, Gunter
Graham helped the Tigers earned their sixth straight Class 3A Division II Region II championship with a 35-14 victory against Holliday and advance to the state semifinals once again. He had 22 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns and also completed 9-of-11 passes — all nine completions were consecutive — for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro
Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman
Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga
Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville
Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S
Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro
Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright
Week 9 – Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison
Week 10 – Gavin Bybee, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne
Week 11 – Jace Sanders, Jr., WR, Whitesboro
Week 12 – Jadarian Price, Sr., RB, Denison
Week 13 – Grady Waldrip, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 14 – Ethan Sloan, Jr., RB, Gunter