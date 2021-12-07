Week 15 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Hudson Graham, Sr., QB, Gunter

Graham helped the Tigers earned their sixth straight Class 3A Division II Region II championship with a 35-14 victory against Holliday and advance to the state semifinals once again. He had 22 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns and also completed 9-of-11 passes — all nine completions were consecutive — for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville

Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S

Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro

Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright

Week 9 – Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 10 – Gavin Bybee, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne

Week 11 – Jace Sanders, Jr., WR, Whitesboro

Week 12 – Jadarian Price, Sr., RB, Denison

Week 13 – Grady Waldrip, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 14 – Ethan Sloan, Jr., RB, Gunter