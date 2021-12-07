Girls Basketball Roundup — Whitesboro, S&S win before 10-3A match-up

Herald Democrat

ERA — Olivia Hildebrand scored 18 points as Whitesboro beat Era, 47-23, in non-district action.

Libby Langford added eight points and Allison Muntz chipped in six points for Whitesboro (10-4), which hosts S&S in the District 10-3A opener on Friday.

S&S 52, Lindsay 25

In Lindsay, Brenna Howard scored 27 points as S&S defeated Lindsay in non-district action.

Dakota Billmeier added 10 points, Marlee Howard chipped in six points and Harlee Wooten totaled five points for S&S (7-3), which opens District 10-3A play at Whitesboro on Friday.

Tioga 39, Honey Grove 35

In Tioga, Kelsee Vandagriff had 18 points as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Honey Grove in non-district play.

Blakely Arroyo added eight points and Valerie Benke scored six points for Tioga (6-10), which is off until hosting Trenton on Tuesday night.

Prisella Reyna scored 16 points to pace Honey Grove.

Tom Bean 42, Valley View 30

In Tom Bean, Taylor Brown scored 16 points as the Lady Tomcats beat Valley View in non-district action.

Emma Lowing finished with 15 points and Kailey Vick chipped in five points for Tom Bean (7-9), which is off until opening District 14-2A action by hosting Bland on Tuesday night.

Texoma Christian 37, Dallas Lakehill 23

In Dallas, Kylee Ryeczyk scored 20 points as Texoma Christian defeated Dallas Lakehill in non-district action.

Anzley Poe added 10 points and Nealee Russell chipped in seven points for Texoma Christian (3-7), which is off until hosting Denton Calvary on December 20.

Celina 46, Sherman 40

In Celina, Shamiah Johnson scored 12 points during the Lady Bearcats’ loss against Celina in non-district action.

Brooklyn Fielder added 10 points and Destiny Briscoe chipped in eight points for Sherman (4-9), which competes in the Highway 5 Tournament starting on Thursday.

North Lamar 49, Bells 35

In Bells, Hannah Bondarenko scored 14 points during the Lady Panthers’ non-district loss against Paris North Lamar.

Bailee Dorris totaled nine points, nine rebounds and seven steals for Bells (7-5), which plays in the North Hopkins Tournament starting on Thursday.