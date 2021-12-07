Boys Basketball Roundup — Gunter, TCS earn close victories

Herald Democrat

TOM BEAN — Kaiden Pines had 18 points, five rebounds and five steals as Gunter defeated Tom Bean, 62-56, in non-district action.

Kenny Burkholder added 16 points and four steals, Jake Schafer totaled 10 points and 14 rebounds and Brady Harris chipped in eight points and nine rebounds for Gunter (7-2), which competes in the Era Tournament starting on Thursday.

Texoma Christian 66, Dallas Lakehill 64

In Dallas, Thomas Barnett scored 28 points as Texoma Christian edged Dallas Lakehill in non-district action.

Carson Russell hit five three-pointers and finished with 19 points, Landon Keizer had 11 points and Cody Keller chipped in eight points for Texoma Christian (5-3), which hosts Red River on Friday night.