Storm’s Brzovic earns GAC men’s hoops weekly award

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — For the third consecutive week Southeastern Oklahoma State men’s basketball has the Great American Conference Player of the Week as Ante Brzovic received the honor while helping the Savage Storm to a 2-0 conference start.

Brzovic, a freshman from Zagreb, Croatia, came off the bench to average 20.5 points and nine rebounds in wins over Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene. After scoring 15 points against the Bulldogs, he had a career-high 26 points against the Crimson Storm.

Brzovic and the Storm will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Oklahoma Baptist at 3 p.m.