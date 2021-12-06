Kinsler hits 10 threes as Grayson men's basketball rolls to victory

Herald Democrat

Kinsler hits 10 threes as Grayson rolls to victory

Samier Kinsler made 10 three-pointers and finished with 35 points as Grayson College defeated Victoria College, 125-64, in non-conference action at Viking Gymnasium for its third straight victory.

Josh Robinson scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, D.J. Thomas had 25 points and Ben Fraatz chipped in 12 points for the Vikings (8-3) who host Strength ‘N Motion for a non-conference match-up on Saturday night.