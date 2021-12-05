College Roundup — Grayson men's hoops, Storm squads pick up victories

Herald Democrat

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — D.J. Thomas had 43 points, 12 assists and five rebounds as Grayson College defeated Murray State College, 109-89, in non-conference action.

Samier Kinsler added 33 points, five steals and four rebounds, Joshua Robinson totaled 17 points and nine rebounds and Benjamin Fraatz scored 12 points for Grayson (7-3), which hosts Victoria College at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Paul Quinn 102, Austin College 73

The Austin College men's basketball team trailed by a point at halftime but Paul Quinn used a strong second half to beat the ‘Roos, 102-73, in non-conference action at Hughey Gym.

Jackson Rennie scored 15 points to lead the 'Roos (1-4) while Roman Strickland chipped in 12 points, Chanston Goodman added 11 points and Jason Jones pulled down nine rebounds for Austin College, which hosts Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon.

Spencer McElway led Paul Quinn (4-0) with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

GAC

Southeastern 82, Southern Nazarene 71

DURANT, Okla. — Ante Brzovic turned in a game-high 26 points off the bench and Southeastern Oklahoma State earned its sixth straight win with an 82-71 victory over Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Brzovic was 8-of-12 form the floor and 8-of-8 at the free-throw line and also grabbed nine rebounds while Jett Sternberger turned in 17 points, Adam Dworsky totaled 12 points and eight assists, Bobby Johnson added 10 points and Kellen Manek chipped in nine points and five rebounds for the Savage Storm (6-1, 2-0), which is off until playing at Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday afternoon.

Women

GAC

Southeastern 58, Southern Nazarene 45

DURANT, Okla. — Briley Moon paced all scorers with 20 points and Southeastern Oklahoma State shot 55.6 percent on its way to a 58-45 win over Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Moon also finished one board short of a double-double with nine. Chandler Kemp added eight points and four assists, Jordan Benson finished with seven points and Caitlin Kobiske chipped in six points for Southeastern (3-5, 1-1), which is off until playing at Oklahoma Baptist on Friday night.