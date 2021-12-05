Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman tops Southwest; Tom Bean wins in OT

Herald Democrat

SAGINAW — Vontrelle Sanders had 16 points and four rebounds as the Sherman Bearcats closed out the Chisholm Trail Tournament with a 54-47 victory against Southwest.

Kasai Burton finished with 12 points, four assists and three steals, Phoenix Griffin totaled eight points and nine rebounds and Jordan Molina chipped in five points for Sherman (6-4), which is off until playing in the Highway 5 Tournament on Thursday.

Sherman also had a 59-53 loss against Mesquite Poteet. Sanders had 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Burton added 13 points and three assists, Molina scored nine points and Grant chipped in five points and five rebounds.

S&S Tournament

Championship

Ponder 66, Gunter 42

In Sadler, the Gunter Tigers finished as the runner-up in the S&S Tournament after a loss against Ponder in the championship game.

Gunter (6-2) will play at Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

The Tigers advanced to the title game with a 42-28 victory over S&S. Kenny Burkholder had 19 points, six steals and three rebounds, Jackson Burkholder added eight points and four rebounds and Jake Schafer totaled six points and eight rebounds.

Gunter also had a 52-38 victory over Ector.

Third Place Game

McKinney Boyd JV 56, S&S 39

In Sadler, Daymon Orr scored 13 points as S&S finished its tournament with a loss to McKinney Boyd’s junior varisty in the third-place game.

Skyler Hogan added eight points and Donte Peace chipped in six points for S&S (4-5), which hosts Collinsville on Tuesday night.

The Rams also had a 42-28 loss against Gunter. Orr had 10 points, Hogan chipped in eight points and Kevin Sanchez totaled six points.

S&S also had a 52-47 victory against Bland. Orr had 25 points and Sanchez chipped in seven points.

Consolation Championship

Pottsboro 49, Collinsville 40

In Sadler, Ayden Barnett had 11 points as Pottsboro won the consolation title at the S&S Tournament with a victory against Collinsville.

Cooper Dorris chipped in nine points for Pottsboro (5-3), which is off until competing in the Blue Ridge Tournament on Thursday.

Carter Scott scored 15 points to lead Collinsville (2-5), which plays at S&S on Tuesday night.

Collinsville also had a 46-33 victory over Red River Christian. Nathen Bocanegra had 12 points, seven assists and four steals, Scott totaled 12 points and nine rebounds and Landon Carpenter also scored 12 points.

Gainesville 42, Texoma Christian 39

In Sadler, Thomas Barnett scored 14 points during Texoma Christian’s loss against Gainesville to close out the S&S Tournament.

Carson Russell added 10 points and Landon Keizer chipped in six points for Texoma Christian (4-3), which plays at Dallas Lakehill on Tuesday night.

The Eagles also had a 43-40 loss against McKinney Boyd’s junior varsity. Barnett had 25 points, Hayden Turner added six points and Russell totaled five points for the Eagles.

Dodd City Tournament

Tom Bean 67, Wolfe City 64, OT

In Dodd City, C.J. Richter scored 17 points as Tom Bean closed out the Dodd City Tournament with an overtime victory against Wolfe City.

Branson Ashlock added 13 points while Lucas Fitzgerald and Branigan Gomez each finished with 11 points for Tom Bean (1-6), which hosts Gunter on Tuesday night.

The Tomcats also had a 58-44 loss against Pilot Point. Fitzgerald scored 16 points and Ashlock added 15 points.