Girls Basketball Roundup — Pottsboro, Gunter capture tourney titles

POTTSBORO — Palyn Reid scored 16 points as the Pottsboro Lady Cardinals went undefeated at their tournament after finishing with a 48-35 victory against Denison.

Aly Malone added nine points while Autumn Graley and Tessa Delacruz chipped in eight points apiece for Pottsboro (12-2), which travels to Sanger on Tuesday night. All three were named to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Cardinals also had a 48-26 win over Aubrey and a 60-44 win against Bowie.

Jade Fry scored 18 points while Camryn Nixon and Kaelie Massenburg each chipped in five points for Denison (11-2), which had its 11-game winning streak snapped. Fry and Nixon were all-tournament selections.

Earlier in tourney action the Lady Yellow Jackets had a 57-44 victory over Whitesboro. Fry had 20 points, Massenburg totaled 10 points and Elle Morris added eight points.

Denison also had a 62-40 victory against Bowie.

The Lady Yellow Jackets play at Melissa on Tuesday night.

Denison 57, Whitesboro 44

In Pottsboro, Olivia Hildebrand scored 13 points and was named to the all-tournament team as Whitesboro ended the Pottsboro Tournament with a loss against Denison.

Allison Muntz added nine points and Libby Langford totaled eight points for the Lady Bearcats (9-4), who play at Era on Tuesday.

Whitesboro also had a 35-29 victory against Melissa. Hildebrand made five three-pointers and finished with 17 points while Muntz added eight points for the Lady Bearcats.

Dodd City Tournament

Championship

Gunter 38, Dodd City 26

In Dodd City, Alyssa Tarpley scored 20 points as the Lady Tigers defeated the host Lady Hornets to win the Dodd City Tournament.

Blakely Esnard added 10 points and Kinley Johnson chipped in five points for Gunter (6-4), which is off until competing in the Celina Tournament on Thursday.

Ali Preas scored 16 points to lead Dodd City.

S&S Tournament

Era 52, Texoma Christian 17

In Sadler, Nealee Russell scored eight points as Texoma Christian closed out the S&S Tournament with a loss against Era.

Kylee Ryeczyk added five points and Anzley Poe chipped in four points for Texoma Christian (2-7), which plays at Dallas Lakehill on Tuesday night.

Texoma Christian also had a 50-23 loss against Wolfe City. Ryeczyk scored 11 points, Russell added six points and Poe and Grace Gross each chipped in three points.

Non-district

Plano John Paul II 65, Sherman 12

In Plano, Destiny Briscoe scored six points during the Lady Bearcats’ non-district loss against John Paul II.

Sherman (4-8), which has lost five straight, plays at Celina on Tuesday night.

Taylor Haggan scored 16 points for John Paul II (7-3).