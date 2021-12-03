College Basketball Roundup — Storm men rally to win GAC opener

Herald Democrat

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State opened Great American Conference play by erasing a 14-point deficit and Adam Dworsky’s with 7.5 seconds left to give the Savage Storm a 77-76 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State for a fifth straight victory.

Dworsky led all scorers with 18 points, going 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range while also dishing out four assists. Ante Brzovic had 15 points and nine rebounds, Kellen Manek added 12 points, Bobby Johnson chipped in 11 points and Kyle Leslie totaled eight points, eight rebounds and four assists for Southeastern (5-1, 1-0), which hosts Southern Nazarene on Saturday afternoon.

Women

GAC

No. 22 Southwestern Oklahoma State 72, Southeastern Oklahoma State 66

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Briley Moon and Kamryn Cantwell both reached the 1,000-point plateau in their careers on the way to combining for 40 points but Southeastern Oklahoma State's upset bid fell short at No. 22 Southwestern Oklahoma State, 72-66, to open Great American Conference play.

Moon’s three-pointer minutes into the contest made her the 14th player in school history to reach 1,000 points and Cantwell’s three later in the first quarter let her join in the club.

Cantwell finished with 27 points while Moon had 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Lauren Beason scored nine points and Caitlyn Kobiske turned in nine points and nine rebounds for the Storm (2-5, 0-1), which hosts Southern Nazarene on Saturday afternoon.