Brock stops Whitesboro in the region final

ARLINGTON — The final point in a season full of them came off the foot of an offensive lineman and Julian Chavez booted the only extra point of his career over the left-field wall at Globe Life Field, landing like a home run in the first row as the last of what were countless memorable moments for the Whitesboro Bearcats.

“You see kids running off the field smiling and giggling,” Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan said. “It’s something he’ll take with him forever.”

From a losing record 70 percent of the way through the season to being one of the final eight teams, it was a forever type of season for the Bearcats.

But the run came to an end as Brock defeated Whitesboro, 49-14, in the Class 3A Division I Region I final.

“It doesn’t overshadow what these kids accomplished,” Fagan said. “Proud of every one of the seniors and what they’ve meant to this program. They said ‘We are Whitesboro and we will fight to the end.’ And they showed that.”

Brock (14-0) will face either Mount Vernon or West in the state semifinals next week. It is the fifth appearance in the final four for the Eagles, all coming in the past seven seasons.

Whitesboro (9-5) was trying to extend the best season in program history and get to the state semis for the first time. The Bearcats were playing in their first region final.

Jake Hermes had nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown and Clay Hermes added a TD run for Whitesboro, which finished with only 191 yards and almost half of that came on the final drive.

Brett Tutter had 19 carries for 96 yards and three touchdowns, Kutter Wilson had 79 yards and two TDs on 12 carries despite missing the final three quarters with an injury and Tyler Moody was 19-of-28 passing for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Elijah Potts, who totaled nine catches for 125 yards for Brock.

It was a rematch from two months ago in 4-3A (I) play that the Eagles won, 42-21, after the score was tied at 21 at half-time. This time there was little drama as Brock scored on its first two drives of the second half — Tutter had a one-yard TD run and then Moody connected with Potts for a 33-yard touchdown on fourth-and-12 with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter — for a 42-0 lead.

Whitesboro got on the scoreboard during the ensuing drive which covered 75 yards in eight plays and was capped by a five-yard TD grab over the middle by Hermes. Mac Harper faked a keeper into the line on fourth-and-one, pulled up and threw to the end zone with 32 seconds left in the frame.

Brock notched its final touchdown when Potts had a 24-yard catch from Moody with 4:20 remaining.

The Bearcats scored in the final seconds on Hermes’ five-yard run inside the right pylon.

Brock, which came up with touchdown drives after blocking a punt and intercepting a pair of passes, had a 28-0 half-time lead. Whitesboro kept the margin there with a stop on the final play of the second quarter at its nine-yard line.

The Eagles split the early work between Wilson in the first quarter and Tutter in the second after Wilson was hurt on a carry late in the first quarter. He walked to the sideline on his own but never returned to the game.

Tutter filled in nicely, scoring on a seven-yard run less than two minutes into the second quarter for a 21-0 advantage. He capped off the next Eagle drive with a 20-yard run around the right side with 4:34 to go in the half and at the break Brock held a 286-26 yardage advantage.

Wilson scored twice in the first 10 minutes — a two-yard run in the middle of the quarter and then a 12-yarder with 2:51 to go in the frame.

His second TD came on a drive that almost never got going. After the Eagles picked up a first down, Moody’s throw to the right side was deflected twice — first by Jayce Sanders, who had no one in front of him on a potential interception return, and then Karter Sluder couldn’t haul in the ricochet.

“Those are the plays we had been making,” Fagan said. “The last six games we make that play and it could have been a different ballgame.”

Whitesboro stopped Brock on the opening drive of the game. The Eagles were in the red zone but Jace Sanders had a sack and then broke up a third-down pass over the middle before Brody Baker missed a 32-yard field goal wide right.

But Brock capitalized on Whitesboro mistakes.

The first came on the Bearcats’ opening snap following the missed field goal. Harper was under pressure, his throw to the left got tipped and Zachary Brewster intercepted it as Brock took over at the Whitesboro seven and Wilson scored two plays later.

Down 14-0, Jacob Smith’s rugby rollout to the right on a punt attempt got blocked by Carson Finney and the Eagles started at the Whitesboro 20. It was a three-TD margin four snaps later.

“It was deflating,” Fagan said. “We did some of that to ourselves. But that’s a good team over there and they cause of a lot of that. You can’t get yourself in a 7-0, 14-0, 21-0, 28-0 hole against a team like that.”

The Bearcats had a chance to get within 21-7 in the second quarter. Sean Schares returned a kickoff 30 yards to just short of midfield and after picking up a first down, Harper looked deep down the left sideline to Schares, who had gotten behind a defender but tried to make a twisting catch at the five-yard line and dropped what would have been a 37-yard touchdown pass and pulled Whitesboro within 14 points with just under nine minutes left in the half.

The Bearcats went for it on fourth-and-nine but Schares was stopped a yard shy of the marker on a reverse to the left side.

Brock ran 44 plays in the first half to 19 by Whitesboro, which managed just a pair of first downs.