Basketball Roundup — Sherman boys open tourney play with 2OT loss

Herald Democrat

SAGINAW — Vontrelle Sanders had 30 points and seven rebounds for Sherman but host Chisholm Trail outlasted the Bearcats, 80-77, in double overtime to open the Chisholm Trail Tournament.

Kasai Burton added 15 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, Ashton Alexander totaled 14 points and nine rebounds, Zacoreion Harris scored 11 points and Anthony Gionfriddo chipped in four points and seven rebounds for Sherman (5-2), which continues tourney play against Mesquite Poteet on Friday afternoon.

S&S Tournament

S&S 73, Trenton 31

In Sadler, Daymon Orr scored 22 points as the Rams opened their tournament with a victory against Trenton.

Brett Steward added 10 points, Dylan Ridenour and Donte Peace chipped in eight points and Garrett Wise totaled seven points for S&S (3-3), which faces Bland as tourney play continues on Friday.

Gunter 72, Collinsville 33

In Sadler, Kaiden Pines had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists as Gunter started the S&S Tournament with a victory over Collinsville.

Jackson Burkholder added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, Quaid Pines chipped in 11 points, Brady Harris finished with six points and Jake Schafer grabbed eight rebounds for Gunter (4-1), which faces Ector in tourney action on Friday.

Carter Scott had eight points and five rebounds while Nathen Bocanegra and Tyler Fogle added six points apiece for Collinsville (0-4), which faces Red River Christian in tourney action on Friday.

Texoma Christian 44, Slidell 31

In Sadler, Thomas Barnett scored 19 points as Texoma Christian opened the S&S Tournament with a victory against Slidell.

Cody Keller added nine points, Carson Russell chipped in seven points and Landon Keizer totaled six points for Texoma Christian (4-1), which faces McKinney Boyd’s junior varsity as tourney action continues on Friday.

Girls

S&S Tournament

Ector 33, Texoma Christian 32

In Sadler, Kylee Ryeczyk scored 19 points but Texoma Christian opened the S&S Tournament with a loss against Ector.

Nealee Russell added 10 points for Texoma Christian (2-5), which continues tourney play against Wolfe City on Friday.

Pottsboro Tournament

Krum 32, Whitesboro 26

In Pottsboro, Olivia Hildebrand scored 14 points as Whitesboro closed out the first day of the Pottsboro Tournament with a loss against Krum.

Allison Muntz added five points for Whitesboro (8-3), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Lady Bearcats opened the tournament with a 37-35 loss against Woden. Hildebrand had 13 points, Libby Langford chipped in 10 points and Muntz added five points.