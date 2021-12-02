Storm linebacker Hall earns D2CCA All-Super Region 3 Honors

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — After being named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Southeastern Oklahoma State linebacker Maalik Hall earned D2CCA First Team All Super Region 3 honors.

Hall, a junior from Athens, had 53 tackles, including 12 for loss, and six sacks while adding a pair of pass breakups, four QB hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He is the first Southeastern player to earn regional honors since Raheem Wilson in 2016. Hall will now advance to the All-American vote.