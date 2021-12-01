Week 15 Texoma High School Football Previews

Whitesboro vs. Brock

What: Class 3A Division I Region I Final

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Globe Life Field

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 9-4; Brock 13-0

Last week: Whitesboro won 50-25 against Shallowater; Brock won 70-25 against Jim Ned

Series: Brock leads 4-0

Last meeting: Week 7 (Brock won 42-21)

Players to watch: Whitesboro: QB Mac Harper, DB Sean Schares; Brock: RB Kutter Wilson, LB Dillon Mueller

Notable: All four meetings have come in the past four years during District 4-3A (I) play. Only one team has played Brock better this season – Paradise lost by 19 points … Whitesboro is in the region final for the first time while Brock is in the region final for the seventh straight season and is seeking its fifth appearance in the state semifinals … Brock has scored at least 68 points four times this season and is averaging 52.3 points per game.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Mount Vernon-West winner in the state semifinals

Gunter vs. Holliday

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Final

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Justin Northwest

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 13-0; Holliday 13-0

Last week: Gunter won 62-20 against Dublin; Holliday won 21-14 in overtime against Bells

Series: Gunter leads 5-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Gunter won 27-9 in region final)

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Ashton Bennett, DL Ivy Hellman; Holliday: RB Jaxx Johnson, LB Cason Foster

Notable: This is the third time in four years these teams have met in the region final. Overall Holliday has not scored more than 13 points in any of the prior meetings with Gunter … Gunter is trying to win its sixth straight region title. Holliday is trying to win its first region title since 1996 … Gunter has scored 62 points in each of its three playoff games.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Abernathy-Lubbock Roosevelt winner in the state semifinals