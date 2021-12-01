S&S pitcher Muller signs with Bethany College

SADLER — Coming off a strong spring for the Lady Rams, Dara Muller was putting together another good performance in the circle this past summer when it changed her path to the college level.

Her ability to get hitters out led to Muller signing her letter of intent to play for Bethany College, which had just reached the NAIA World Series and was looking for reinforcements.

“From there it went through the normal process — I visited in the summer and it felt like the place for me,” Muller said. “They see my potential and what I can be in my four years there. I know they can help me to become a better athlete and softball player.”

This past spring she went 8-3 with a 3.26 earned run average and 131 strikeouts, hit .347 and was a first-team all-district selection while helping the Lady Rams to a 13-7 record and an appearance in the area round of the playoffs before losing against eventual 3A state champion Emory Rains.

Muller struck out 17 in a one-game bi-district match-up against Maypearl to send S&S to the second round for just the third time in a decade.

“I feel like we can go big again,” Muller said. “We have the players to make the playoffs again and go even further.”

A career .378 hitter who also plays outfield when not in the circle, she batted .432 during an abbreviated sophomore season due to COVID-19 and was a starter in the outfield as a freshman when S&S also advanced to the postseason. Her versatility is something that could help her at the next level.

“Utility is always beneficial,” Muller said. “I was recruited to be a pitcher but I’ll still work on my hitting. Everyone works hard and nothing is guaranteed.”

Bethany College is coming off its best season as the Swedes reached the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history.

Not only did Bethany College get to the national tournament, it made the final four before losing to top seed Southern Oregon, which went on to defend its title.

The Swedes, who were the regular-season runners-up in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, finished with a 32-29 record but made their historic run after a 9-24 start by winning 23 of their last 28 games and were No. 17 in the final national rankings, marking the first time since 2013 Bethany was ranked. It was also the highest ranking for the program.

“Their program’s been going up the past couple of years,” Muller said. “I’m excited to join that and be a part of what they are doing there.”