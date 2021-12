Herald Democrat

Marta Duda scored 13 points during Grayson College’s 65-56 loss against No. 8 Trinity Valley Community College in non-conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Daiysha Brown added 12 points, Diaka Berete chipped in nine points and Imani Eubanks totaled eight points for the Lady Vikings (5-5), who have lost three straight.

Grayson plays at Seminole State College on Saturday afternoon.