Girls Basketball Roundup — Denison pushes win streak to seven

Herald Democrat

ARLINGTON — Camryn Nixon scored 13 points as the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets beat Arlington, 51-29, in non-district action to earn their seventh straight victory.

Stevana Love and Carli Mackay each added six points while Elle Morris, Jade Fry and Ari Washington all chipped in five points apiece for Denison (7-1), which opens the Pottsboro Tournament on Thursday.

McKinney Boyd 60, Sherman 58

In Sherman, Destiny Briscoe and Brooklyn Fielder each scored 13 points but the Lady Bearcats came up just short in a non-district loss against McKinney Boyd.

Shamiah Johnson added 12 points for Sherman (4-6), which plays at Plano John Paul II on Friday night.

Whitesboro 51, Lindsay 33

In Whitesboro, Olivia Hildebrand scored 15 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Bearcats beat Lindsay in non-district play.

Allison Muntz added 10 points, Zalenka Brannan chipped in seven points and A'niyah Shaw totaled six points for Whitesboro (8-1), which will compete in the Pottsboro Tournament starting on Thursday.

Gunter 72, Ponder 58

In Gunter, Blakely Esnard scored 22 points as the Lady Tigers knocked off Ponder in non-district action.

Alyssa Tarpley added 19 points, Skylar Pogue chipped in 13 points and Rhyan Pogue totaled nine points for Gunter (3-4), which plays in the Dodd City Tournament starting on Thursday.

Tioga 55, Tom Bean 53

In Tioga, Kelsee Vandagriff scored 20 points as the Lady Bulldogs earned their first win of the season by topping Tom Bean.

Erica Quintin added 17 points and Sandra Zuniga chipped in nine points for Tioga (1-9), which competes in the Saint Jo Tournament starting on Thursday.

Pottsboro 39, Van Alstyne 28

In Van Alstyne, the Lady Cardinals earned a non-district victory against the Lady Panthers.

Pottsboro (7-2) will host a tournament starting on Thursday.

Van Alstyne (5-4) will host Lovejoy on Friday night.

Denton Calvary 28, Texoma Christian 23

In Denton, Anzley Poe scored 10 points during Texoma Christian’s non-district loss against Denton Calvary.

Kylee Ryeczyk added six points for Texoma Christian (2-4), which opens the S&S Tournament on Thursday with a match-up against Ector.