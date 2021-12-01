District rival stands between Whitesboro and state semifinals

WHITESBORO — It’s an unfamiliar feeling for the Bearcats and yet Whitesboro knows exactly what it is getting into, thanks to a rematch from district play in what will be the biggest game in program history.

So maybe that helps keep the focus a little more on who the Cats will face instead of how big the stage is. But that also doesn’t mean Whitesboro (9-4) isn’t aware of its surroundings as it faces Brock (13-0) in the Class 3A Division I Region I final at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

“You enjoy it while it happens. You don’t wait until it’s all over, whatever the outcome of the final game is, because then you didn’t get it enjoy it along the way,” Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan said. “The kids have been approaching it the right way — appreciating what they’ve done but still putting in the work to be successful.”

The winner will face either Mount Vernon or West in the state semifinals next week and Whitesboro is trying to add yet another layer to the best season it has ever had. The Bearcats earned that distinction by getting to the region final for the first time, so the uncharted territory begins now and with whatever may lie beyond.

But standing in the way is a team that has handed Whitesboro one of its losses.

“The pressure’s not on us by any means,” Fagan said. “All the pressure’s on Brock. You just go out and play as hard as you can. Don’t worry about the outcome.”

So far almost all of the outcomes during Whitesboro’s six-game winning streak have come with big stakes. The wins over Paradise and Peaster to end the regular season — the first clinching a playoff spot and the latter earning the third seed for the playoffs — preceded each round of a postseason run which included getting to the region semis for just the third time before last week’s 50-25 victory over Shallowater made history.

“You can look back 14 weeks ago against Bells, an overtime game where we had to make plays to win. We have been tested late against people all the way,” Fagan said. “It’s always someone different making plays. They trust someone in a uniform of ours is going to make a play.”

In the victory over Shallowater, Mac Harper was 16-of-22 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score, Asher Contreras had 13 carries for 60 yards and two TDs, Jake Hermes had a pair of catches for 52 yards and a touchdown and Sean Schares returned an interception for a score as Whitesboro turned a 21-18 lead after three quarters into a rout.

Now comes a date with Brock, which earned a 41-21 home victory over the Bearcats in Week 7 during District 4-3A (I) play. The score was tied at 21 at half-time before the Eagles pulled away.

“There were several opportunities for us to lead them at half-time. We know we can come out early and play with them,” Fagan said. “Both teams have improved since then. We feel like we’re improved even more to where we can play with them into the second half.”

After losing to Brock, Whitesboro dropped a double-overtime game against Pilot Point and the Bearcats haven’t lost since.

“Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence and their kids are playing with a lot of confidence, which you would expect for teams still playing at this point,” Fagan said.

Whitesboro has confidence in the match-up because it went toe-to-toe with Brock better than almost any opponent this season. They were equals for a half. And even with the stakes this high, the approach doesn’t change.

“All those things go into the back of the kids’ mind. We get them at a neutral site, a cool venue. Once kickoff happens, it’s time to go play,” Fagan said. “I don’t think they’ll be overwhelmed by the venue or the opponent.”

Since becoming a full-time varsity program in 2013, Brock has won at least 12 games in every season but that first one, went it was 8-2. The Eagles have played in the region final seven of the past eight seasons, advanced to the state semifinals four times, played for the title twice and won a state title in 2015.

Brock reached the region final with a 70-25 victory over defending champion Jim Ned that was a 35-6 margin at half-time and 56-12 heading to the fourth quarter. It was a rematch from the region semifinals last season when Jim Ned handed Brock its lone loss, 19-16, on the way to the crown.

Kutter Wilson had 32 carries for 297 yards and five touchdowns, Brett Tutter added 100 yards and TD on just four carries, Tyler Moody completed 13-of-15 passes for 259 yards and four scores and Eli Potts finished with eight catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson enters the contest with 2,523 yards and 34 touchdowns on 263 carries and has four straight games with at least 250 yards.

Moody adds a little in the running game with 77 carries for 486 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has completed 157-of-242 passes for 2,513 yards and 38 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Potts is his favorite target — 54 catches for 872 yards and 16 TDs — but only slightly ahead of Nathan Jones, who is at 44 receptions for 740 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Few teams have been able to slow down the Eagles as they are averaging a shade more than 52 points and last week was the fourth time Brock has scored at least 68 points this season.

Only twice have the Eagles scored fewer than 40 points and the 21-point win over Whitesboro was the second-closest game Brock has played, behind only a 19-point victory over Paradise.

Dillon Mueller has more than 100 tackles to lead a defensive unit which has allowed 16 points or less in 10 of the 13 games. The 25 points last week by Jim Ned were a season-high, surpassing Whitesboro’s total.

Class 3A Division I Region I Final

What: Whitesboro vs. Brock

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Globe Life Field