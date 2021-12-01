Big third quarter lifts Pottsboro over Denison

POTTSBORO — In a game where 49 total fouls, including six technicals, led to 61 combined free throws, there were few stretches where the Denison Yellow Jackets and Pottsboro Cardinals could establish any type of offensive flow.

Three of the quarters bore out that struggle on the scoreboard but Pottsboro was able to string together enough strong possessions in the latter stages of the third quarter to break open a close game and the Cardinals went on to defeat Denison, 69-48, in non-district action.

“There was almost no rhythm,” first-year PHS head coach Tyler White said. “The main thing was dealing with possessions where we had some control. If we could run some plays in the half-court, we’d have some answers for what they were trying to do defensively.”

Ayden Barnett had 19 points, Ryan Kennedy added 14 points, Connor Hosh chipped in 13 points and Aaron Massie totaled eight points for Pottsboro (2-2), which faces Gainesville to open the S&S Tournament on Thursday.

“We’re a team that’s going to have to score by committee. It’s been a team effort for trying to generate scoring,” White said. “We have some guys that have been stepping up. It’s a good mixture of experience and young talent.”

Corey Roberts, Dameon Smallwood and Ross Hall all scored nine points while Jakalen Fields finished with eight points for Denison (0-3), which plays at Celina on Friday night.

While the Cardinals had the scoring advantage in every quarter, they led by just three points at half-time and were only plus-four in the final frame.

The difference came when Pottsboro held Denison scoreless for the first four-and-half minutes of the third quarter en route to allowing just eight points in that stanza while opening the second half with 10 straight points and then ending the third on a 9-2 run to build a 17-point advantage.

“Pre-district is all about getting better,” White said. “I think every game we’ve improved.”

Hosh had two three-pointers around buckets from Travis Teague and Massie to begin the quarter for a 13-point margin.

Kanyon Ives and Smallwood each scored to get the deficit down to nine at the 3:10 mark but it would be the last time Pottsboro’s lead was in single digits.

Kennedy was fouled on a three-pointer and made all of the free throws, Barnett connected from deep and the Cardinals carried a 54-37 advantage to the closing eight minutes.

Roberts opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer from the right wing to make it a 14-point margin but that was as close as the Yellow Jackets would get the rest of the way, matching that for the last time at 57-43 with just over six minutes left.

Pottsboro maintained a nearly 20-point margin despite not making a shot in the fourth until Hosh’s layup with 2:14 remaining. The Cardinals scored their first 11 points of the quarter at the free-throw line and held Denison to just two free throws by Fields for a nearly four-minute stretch.

Smallwood tied the game at 14 to open the second quarter but the Cardinals responded with six straight points. Then the Jackets answered with a 7-0 burst of their own for a 21-20 lead.

Hosh and Kennedy had threes in the final minute-and-a-half — Kennedy’s came with just nine seconds on the clock — to break a tie and send the Cardinals into the locker room with a 32-29 advantage.

After Kennedy made a three-pointer to give Pottsboro a 6-5 lead, D.J. Smith and Fields hit shots and Hall and Smallwood had free throws to give Denison a 10-5 advantage going into the final minutes of the first quarter.

But Jay Bradley converted a three-point play before Braden Driggs and Barnett drilled three-pointers in the final 40 seconds to hand Pottsboro a 14-12 lead after the initial eight minutes.