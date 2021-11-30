Week 14 Texoma High School Player of the Week
Ethan Sloan, Jr., RB, Gunter
Sloan helped the Tigers return to the region final for the sixth straight season with a 62-20 victory against Dublin by contributing on both sides of the ball to keep Gunter undefeated. He finished with 10 carries for 131 yards – crossing 1,000 yards on the season – with a touchdown and also totaled 11 tackles with four pass-breakups from his safety spot.
Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro
Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman
Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga
Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville
Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S
Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro
Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright
Week 9 – Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison
Week 10 – Gavin Bybee, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne
Week 11 – Jace Sanders, Jr., WR, Whitesboro
Week 12 – Jadarian Price, Sr., RB, Denison
Week 13 – Grady Waldrip, Jr., RB, Bells