Week 14 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat
Sloan

Ethan Sloan, Jr., RB, Gunter

Sloan helped the Tigers return to the region final for the sixth straight season with a 62-20 victory against Dublin by contributing on both sides of the ball to keep Gunter undefeated. He finished with 10 carries for 131 yards – crossing 1,000 yards on the season – with a touchdown and also totaled 11 tackles with four pass-breakups from his safety spot.

