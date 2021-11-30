Week 14 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Ethan Sloan, Jr., RB, Gunter

Sloan helped the Tigers return to the region final for the sixth straight season with a 62-20 victory against Dublin by contributing on both sides of the ball to keep Gunter undefeated. He finished with 10 carries for 131 yards – crossing 1,000 yards on the season – with a touchdown and also totaled 11 tackles with four pass-breakups from his safety spot.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville

Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S

Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro

Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright

Week 9 – Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 10 – Gavin Bybee, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne

Week 11 – Jace Sanders, Jr., WR, Whitesboro

Week 12 – Jadarian Price, Sr., RB, Denison

Week 13 – Grady Waldrip, Jr., RB, Bells