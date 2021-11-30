Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman takes down Flower Mound

Herald Democrat

FLOWER MOUND — Vontrelle Sanders scored 14 points as the Sherman Bearcats earned a 54-48 victory against Flower Mound in non-district action.

Ashton Alexander finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, Phoenix Grant chipped in nine points and four rebounds and Kasai Burton added six points and 11 assists for Sherman (4-2), which opens play in the Chisholm Trail Tournament on Thursday.

Gunter 47, Valley View 29

In Valley View, Jackson Burkholder had 14 points and three steals as Gunter defeated Valley View in non-district action.

Kenny Burkholder added eight points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks, Kaiden Pines scored seven points and Brady Harris totaled four points, six rebounds and four steals for Gunter (3-1), which opens play in the S&S Tournament on Thursday.

Texoma Christian 48, Denton Calvary 41

In Denton, Carson Russell scored 20 points as Texoma Christian defeated Denton Calvary in non-district play.

Thomas Barnett added 19 points for Texoma Christian (3-1), which faces Slidell to open the S&S Tournament on Thursday.

Bells 62, S&S 35

In Bells, the Panthers opened their season with a victory over S&S in non-district action.

Bells (1-0) will compete in the Dodd City Tournament beginning on Thursday.

S&S (2-3) will host a tournament starting on Thursday.

Lone Oak 46, Whitewright 45

In Whitewright, Caleb Kennemur scored 18 points but the Tigers came up short against Lone Oak in non-district action.

Clayton Warford added 13 points and Xy’rion Daniels chipped in seven points for Whitewright (1-3), which plays in the Prairiland Tournament starting on Thursday.