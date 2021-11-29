Herald Democrat

Southeastern's Dworsky picks up GAC weekly hoops award

DURANT, Okla. — For the second-straight week Southeastern had the Great American Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week with Adam Dworsky bringing home the honor.

Dworsky averaged 21 points across a pair of wins in a Thanksgiving Tournament, the first being a 90-61 win over Drury and the second a 104-102 victory over Missouri S&T.

He shot 55.2 percent from the field and hit 6-of-10 threes, posting 19 points versus Drury and 23 against Missouri S&T.

Dworsky also averaged eight assists and 3.5 steals per game as the Storm improved to 4-1 on the season. Southeastern opens GAC play at Southwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday night.