Six Austin College football players earn All-ASC honors

Herald Democrat

RICHARDSON — Six members of the Austin College football team have been named All-American Southwest Conference performers for their outstanding play in the 2021 season, the league office has announced.

Tyler James was a first-team All-ASC pick, Aaron Rideaux earned second-team honors, Jason Miao and Devon Rideaux were third-team selections, and John Aldridge and Kaden Bess were both honorable mention all-conference picks. James was also named to the Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year in the ASC.

James, a senior from Wills Point, earned first-team defensive honors at punter. He was second in the nation in punting average, booming kicks at an average of 42.2 yards per punt. James had a long of 76 yards, and placed 13 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Aaron Rideaux, a senior from Beaumont, hauled in 36 receptions to lead the team for 459 yards and four touchdowns.

Miao, a sophomore offensive lineman from Plano, started every game for the 'Roos and helped Austin College finished with over 2,200 yards of total offense and nine rushing scores.

Devon Rideaux, a senior from Beaumont, rushed for 434 yards and four touchdowns with a pair of 100-yard efforts.

Aldridge, a junior kicker from Richardson, made 4-of-5 field goal attempts with a long of 31 yards. He was also 14-of-16 on point-after attempts.

Bess, a freshman return specialist from Fort Worth, averaged 26.6 yards per return for the season, totaling 319 yards on 12 kickoff return attempts. Bess also had a 99-yard return for a touchdown.