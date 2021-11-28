College Roundup — Austin College men’s hoops falls to Hendrix

Herald Democrat

Roman Strickland led all scorers with 22 points and added five rebounds for Austin College but Hendrix College earned a 94-69 victory over the ‘Roos in non-conference action at Hughey Gym.

Jackson Rennie and Chase Antosca each scored 10 for Austin College (1-3) while Jason Jones pulled down a game-best 14 rebounds.

Sean Coman and Jonathan Ryan led a balanced scoring attack for the Warriors (5-1) with 13 points apiece while Alex Conrad posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.

Austin College returns to action when it hosts Paul Quinn on Saturday afternoon.

Women

Collin College Classic

Tyler Junior College 79, Grayson 75

PLANO — Kiyara Howard-Garza had 15 points and four steals during Grayson College’s loss to Tyler Junior College to close out the Collin College Classic.

Marta Duda added 11 points, Daiysha Brown chipped in 10 points, Diaka Berete totaled eight points and four rebounds and Taelor Willard finished with seven points for Grayson (5-4), which hosts Trinity Valley Community College on Wednesday night.

The Lady Vikings opened the Classic with a 68-66 loss against Kilgore College. Duda had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Promise Taylor added eight points and 10 rebounds, Willard scored seven points and Howard-Garza, Brown and Fatou Thiam all chipped in six points.

Non-conference

Southeastern Oklahoma State 87, Oklahoma Christian 69

EDMOND, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State got back in the win column as three players reached double-figures in the Storm’s victory at Oklahoma Christian in non-conference action.

Briley Moon led all scorers with 22 points, hitting four threes, while also dishing out a game-high seven assists and grabbing four rebounds for Southeastern (2-4), which opens Great American Conference play at Southwestern Oklahoma on Thursday night.

Kamryn Cantwell finished with 19 points to go with four assists, Jordan Benson added 13 points on a 5-of-9 shooting effort, Grace Alverson chipped in seven points while Chandler Kemp and Aimee Alverson totaled six points apiece for the Storm.