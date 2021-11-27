Basketball Roundup — Sherman boys lose against McKinney Boyd

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Kasai Burton had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals for Sherman but the Bearcats lost against McKinney Boyd, 74-55, in non-district action.

Vontrelle Sanders added 11 points and four rebounds, Ashton Alexander chipped in 10 points and three rebounds, Zacoreion Harris totaled seven points and seven rebounds, Jacob Lester scored five points and Phoenix Grant grabbed five rebounds for Sherman (3-2), which plays at Flower Mound on Tuesday night.

Fantasy of Lights Tournament

Van Alstyne 78, Rider 66

In Wichita Falls, the Panthers defeated Wichita Falls Rider in the consolation final of the large school silver bracket consolation final of the Fantasy of Lights Tournament.

Van Alstyne (6-2) is off until hosting Argyle on Dec. 7.

The Panthers lost against Euless Trinity, 84-53, in the silver bracket semifinals.

Van Alstyne opened the tournament in pool play with a 66-55 victory against Wichita Falls Hirschi to go with a 71-40 loss against Odessa to end a five-game winning streak to open the season.

In the victory against Hirschi, Carson Brown scored 22 points, J.J. Boling chipped in 21 points and Blake Skipworth added nine points for the Panthers.

Juju Clay scored 20 points to lead Hirschi.

Girls

Fantasy of Lights Tournament

Prosper Rock Hill 45, Van Alstyne 42

In Wichita Falls, the Lady Panthers lost to Rock Hill in the third-place game of the large school gold bracket consolation final at the Fantasy of Lights Tournament.

Van Alstyne (5-3) will host Pottsboro on Tuesday night

The Lady Panthers lost against Saginaw, 67-57, in the gold bracket semifinals.

Van Alstyne went 2-0 in pool play with a 69-54 victory against Wichita Falls Hirschi and a 50-40 victory over Arlington Martin.

Wichita Falls 55, Tioga 53

In Wichita Falls, the Lady Bulldogs closed out the Fantasy of Lights Tournament with a loss in small school bronze pool play against one of the host schools.

Tioga (0-9) will host Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs opened bronze pool play with a 50-22 loss against Breckenridge.

Tioga went 0-2 during pool play with a 73-47 loss to City View and a 66-27 loss against Haskell.