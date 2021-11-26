Whitesboro reaches region final for first time in school history

Brandon McAuliffe

For the Herald Democrat

ABILENE — The Whitesboro Bearcats used a big second quarter and three-play fourth quarter outburst to beat Shallowater, 50-25, in a Class 3A Division I Region I semifinal at Abilene Christian University’s Wildcat Stadium.

Jake Hermes’ 26-yard touchdown catch on a scramble drill from quarterback Mac Harper with 8:21 to play was the dagger that sent the Bearcats (9-4) into a regional final for the first time in school history.

Whitesboro advances to play District 4-3A (I) rival Brock, which beat defending state champion Jim Ned, at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington for the region title.

The play came on fourth-and-20 after Harper rolled right and fired a jump ball that Hermes came down with over a pair of Mustang defensive backs. Torran Naglestad followed that up with a 41-yard interception return on the next snap.

Asher Contreras completed the sequence with a 10-yard touchdown run on Whitesboro’s ensuing snap.

The three plays were some of the biggest in Bearcat history and head coach Cody Fagan knew that’s when the team had the game wrapped up.

“It’s fun to see these kids accomplish a goal that they set four-and-a-half months ago,” said Fagan. “We got to see all the hard work that they’ve put into it, come to fruition.

“The kids played really hard and anytime you can have multiple turnovers in the fourth quarter and finish the job, it’s a fun day.”

Harper finished the day with 210 yards passing and ran for another 45 yards and a score.

“I would say that he’s one of the most underrated players in Texas, but people are starting to know who he is,” Fagan said. “That’s good because he’s worked really hard and earned every bit of it.”

Contreras ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Jace Sanders caught six passes for 65 yards for the Bearcats, who earned their ninth win in a season for the just the fourth time in the past 73 years.

Garret Foerster threw for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns and had 74 yards on 11 carries and Keegan Campbell added 13 carries for 54 yards for Shallowater (10-3).

The Mustangs opened the game with an eight-play, 77-yard drive that ended with Foerster finding a wide-open Brett Hall on fourth down for a 33-yard touchdown pass to put the Mustangs up 7-0.

The squads traded three-and-outs before Harper got cooking for the Bearcats offense. The junior quarterback used a pair of stiff-arms on sweeps around the right end to start the drive before an eight-yard run by Contreras moved the Bearcats out to their own 40.

A face-mask penalty set up a 39-yard touchdown pass from Harper to Jacob Smith. Harper then ran in the two-point conversion with 1:51 left in the opening quarter for an 8-7 lead.

After another quick defensive series, the Bearcats went 66 yards in 10 plays with Contreras going up the middle for a three-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for a 15-7 lead.

The Mustangs cut the Whitesboro lead to 15-10 with 5:35 left in the first half when the Bearcats came up with a goal-line stand, allowing just a 19-yard field goal by Clayton Vincent to end the drive.

After punting, the Bearcats caught a lucky break when Cannon Reed broke a 20-yard run, only to lose a fumble that Sanders pounced on late in the first half. The Bearcats then drove the field and extended their lead to 21-10 on a one-yard keeper by Harper with 19 seconds left in the half.

The Bearcats lost a fumble at their own five early in the third quarter and the Mustangs capitalized with a one-yard Kaleb Cox touchdown run and two-point conversion with 6:44 to play in the quarter to make it 21-18.

After Naglestad’s interception, Contreras picked up his second score of the game with a 10-yard carry with 8:03 left for a 35-18 advantage.

“He ran the ball hard and coughed one up late in the third but I didn’t have to say a word to him because I know that (ball security) means more to that kid than it does to most,” Fagan said. “I knew he would be hard enough on himself to get the job done when he needed to.”

Shallowater scored just two minutes later on a 16-yard pass from Foerster to Trevor to get the Mustangs back within 10 points with six minutes remaining and Shallowater got the ball back with just under four minutes remaining but Sean Schares came up with an interception and returned it 36 yards for a score to seal the victory.

Clay Hermes added a six-yard touchdown run in the final minute to put a flourish on the win.