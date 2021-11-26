Gunter runs on Dublin to advance to the region final once again

BEDFORD — The end result looked the same for the Gunter Tigers as they earned their ninth victory of the season by at least six touchdowns.

It was the journey getting there for the fifth straight game which had a completely different look.

“We had some penalties and some things went wrong for us. Up two scores at half and getting the ball, we felt okay,” Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said. “You don’t know how a team is going to respond until they’re in that fight.”

Instead of its usual script before half-time that involves a lopsided score and the occasional running clock, Gunter did its best work in the 12-minute stretch after the break for a 62-20 victory against Dublin in a Class 3A Division II Region II semifinal at Pennington Field.

“To have to play a four-quarter game like that is important this time of year,” Fieszel said. “We came out in the third quarter and jumped on them. You’ve got to give it to the kids with how the performed.”

Gunter (13-0) will face Holliday (13-0), which beat the Tigers’ districtmate Bells 21-14 in overtime to advance, in the region final at 7 p.m. on Friday at Justin Northwest. It is the fourth time in the past five seasons these two will meet in the playoffs and the third time in the region final after consecutive match-ups in 2018 and 2019. The Tigers are seeking their sixth straight region crown.

Ethan Sloan had 10 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown to go with a 32-yard TD catch, Ashton Bennett totaled 122 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, Hudson Graham ran for a TD, threw a TD pass and returned a kickoff for a score and Saul Rodriguez, Brayden Hinton and Cannon Lemberg had touchdowns on the ground for the Tigers, who ran 46 times for 479 yards.

Gunter scored 62 points for the third straight game to mark the first time since the opening three contests of the 1968 season — when the Tigers played at the eight-man level — the program had produced three consecutive games with at least that many points.

Chris Teten completed 23-of-39 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns, Christian Ramirez ran for 71 yards on 15 carries and Cooper Hubble finished with nine receptions for 126 yards and two TDs for Dublin (9-4), which had its best year in program history by reaching the third round for the first time.

The Lions became the first team to score more than two touchdowns against Gunter this season but it wasn’t close to enough as the Tigers scored on their first six drives of the second half — including four in the third quarter to build a 49-7 margin.

After being outgained in the first half, Gunter dominated the third with a 194-9 yardage advantage. It took just four plays into the second half for Gunter to get going as Graham threw to Sloan on the left side for a 32-yard TD pass.

Dublin went three-and-out and the Tigers went up 35-7 in the middle of the quarter when Rodriguez scored from four yards out. Less than 30 seconds later Bennett scored on a two-yard run following a strip-sack by Ivy Hellman that was recovered by Hinton right outside the end zone.

Hinton then had a 15-yard TD run right before the end of the quarter.

Dublin answered back when Teten hit Tyler Harrell deep over the middle for a 33-yard TD pass early in the fourth but Gunter recovered the onside kick. On the first play, Bennett broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run.

Lemberg closed out the scoring for the Tigers on a one-yard run with just over four minutes remaining.

Dublin tacked on a final TD when Hubble hauled in a four-yard pass in the left side of the end zone with just under two minutes left, surpassing the 15 points by Lone Oak that had been the previous high against Gunter.

The Tigers took a 20-7 half-time lead when Graham returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score after it looked like Dublin would be down just six at the break.

The Lions had cut their deficit to 13-7 with 2:09 left in the second quarter on an 11-yard jump ball in the left side of the end zone from Teten to Hubble.

But Graham fielded the short kickoff, was able to get up the left sideline and past the kicker for the touchdown that restored the 13-point lead.

“They did a good job of getting one-on-one blocking. Make a big play on special teams,” Fieszel said. “These are the type of games where special teams can play a big part.”

Dublin nearly got back within six when it reached the Gunter nine-yard line with 16 seconds left but the Lions turned the ball over on downs.

It was the third time in the half Dublin went for it on fourth down to end a possession and the second where the Lions were inside the Tiger 10-yard line and came away empty.

Dublin’s opening drive ended near midfield when Lane Dophied recovered a strip-sack fumble.

The Lions did manage to string together some long series to keep the Gunter offense on the sidelines.

Dublin ran 43 plays to 17 by Gunter and two Lions possessions took almost 13 minutes off the clock yet produced no points.

“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Dublin. We didn’t think they’d come out running like that,” Fieszel said. “They won some one on one situations.”

Gunter averaged a little more than 12 yards a carry at the break with 14 attempts for 172 yards but due to the Lions’ keepaway attempts and the kickoff return by Graham, Gunter only had three true possessions, scoring on two.

The Tigers went three-and-out on their initial series but then had a five-play, 96-yard TD drive.

Sloan bookended the possession — first with a 38-yard run and then a 14-yard TD run with a dive at the right pylon — with 1:45 to go in the first quarter for a 6-0 advantage after the point-after attempt failed.

Gunter had a 13-0 lead with 7:58 left in the half when the Tigers went for it on fourth-and-three at the Dublin four-yard line and Graham scored on a keeper through the left side.