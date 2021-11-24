Week 14 Texoma High School Football Previews

Whitesboro vs. Shallowater

What: Class 3A Division I Region I Semifinal

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Abilene Christian

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 8-4; Shallowater 10-2

Last week: Whitesboro won 41-21 against Bushland; Shallowater won 43-14 against Early

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Whitesboro: RB Asher Contreras, DL Isaiah Chappell; Shallowater: QB Garrett Foerster, LB Braxton Barrett

Notable: The is the third appearance in the region semifinals and first since 2017 for Whitesboro, which will try to make the region final for the first time … A victory would also give the Bearcats at least nine wins in a season for just the fourth time since 1948 … Shallowater is in the region semifinals for the first time since 2018

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Jim Ned-Brock winner in the region final

Gunter vs. Dublin

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Semifinal

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Pennington Field in Bedford

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 12-0; Dublin 9-3

Last week: Gunter won 62-12 against Millsap; Dublin won 41-35 against Palmer

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Gunter: WR Cannon Lemberg, DB Mario Cuevas; Dublin: QB Chris Teten, LB Javier Parra

Notable: Gunter is trying to reach the region final for the seventh time in eight seasons … The Tigers have a 27-3 postseason record since the start of the 2016 playoffs … This is the first time Dublin has ever advanced to the third round of the playoffs

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Bells-Holliday winner in the region final

Bells vs. Holliday

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Semifinal

When: 3 p.m. Friday

Where: C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton

Broadcast: mixlr.com/panthersports

Records: Bells 9-3; Holliday 12-0

Last week: Bells won 67-37 against Eastland; Holliday won 35-28 against Leonard

Series: Holliday leads 2-0

Last meeting: Week 4 (Holliday won 27-14)

Players to watch: Bells: TE Jaden Nelson, DL Ben Burleson; Holliday: QB Peyton Marchand, LB Cason Foster

Notable: The is the third appearance in the region semifinals – second in three seasons – for Bells, which will try to make the region final for the first time … A victory would also give the Panthers double-digit wins in a season for only the third time and first since 1996 … Holliday has reached the region semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Gunter-Dublin winner in the region final