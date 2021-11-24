Herald Democrat

Southeastern’s Sternberger picks up GAC weekly hoops honor

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State sophomore guard Jett Sternberger was named the Great American Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week following his record setting performance in the Savage Storm win last week.

Sternberger broke the school record for points with 55 points as he was 18-of-25 from the floor and also managed to pull down six rebounds in a 128-70 victory over Arlington Baptist.

He broke the previous mark of 54 points posted by Jerry Shipp during the 1956-57 season. He also set the GAC record held of 48 points by Southeastern's Anton Cook during the 2016-17 season.

Part of that was also setting the school record with 12 three-pointers, breaking the mark of 10 by Jett Jobe in 2019.