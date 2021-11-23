Week 13 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat
Waldrip

Grady Waldrip, Jr., RB, Bells

Waldrip helped the Panthers advanced to the region semifinals for the third time in school history with a 67-37 victory against Eastland. After returning to the lineup for the playoff because an injury kept him without a carry for the final six weeks of the regular season, he had 27 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns and also scored five two-point conversions.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville

Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S

Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro

Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright

Week 9 – Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 10 – Gavin Bybee, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne

Week 11 – Jace Sanders, Jr., WR, Whitesboro

Week 12 – Jadarian Price, Sr., RB, Denison