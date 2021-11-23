Week 13 Texoma High School Player of the Week
Grady Waldrip, Jr., RB, Bells
Waldrip helped the Panthers advanced to the region semifinals for the third time in school history with a 67-37 victory against Eastland. After returning to the lineup for the playoff because an injury kept him without a carry for the final six weeks of the regular season, he had 27 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns and also scored five two-point conversions.
Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro
Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman
Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga
Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville
Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S
Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro
Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright
Week 9 – Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison
Week 10 – Gavin Bybee, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne
Week 11 – Jace Sanders, Jr., WR, Whitesboro
Week 12 – Jadarian Price, Sr., RB, Denison