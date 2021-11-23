Storm duo receives All-GAC volleyball accolades

Herald Democrat

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Ruthie Forson and Grace Shehadeh each picked up All-Great American Conference honors. Forson was a second-team selection as a setter while Shehadeh took home honorable mention recognition as a libero.

Crislynn Autry, a senior from Sherman, and Jessica Hardin, a junior from La Porte, were named GAC Distinguished Scholar Athletes for their performances in the classroom.

Forson, a sophomore from Denton, averaged 8.73 assists per game, which ranked fifth in the conference, while adding 1.60 kills per set. She is the only player in the GAC to record a triple-double, and did it three times. She added 2.56 digs per set while chipping in 24 total blocks.

Shehadeh, a graduate student from Plano, ranked fourth in the conference with 5.07 digs per set and led the Storm defense by racking up 497 total digs on the season, bringing her career mark to 1,298.