Sherman’s Omayebu named Offensive Back of the Year in LSC

Herald Democrat

Sherman native and Angelo State sophomore running back Nate Omayebu was named the Lone Star Conference’s Offensive Back of the Year for the 2021 season.

Omayebu, who was also a first-team all-conference pick, has 1,071 yards and 10 touchdowns on 179 carries to go with 11 catches for 94 yards and a score in helping Angelo State to a 10-2 regular season mark and a 5-2 conference record that tied for second place. He led the LSC in rushing yards and rushing TDs.

The Rams opened the NCAA Division II playoffs with a 48-14 victory over Minnesota-Duluth and will host Nebraska-Kearney in the second round on Saturday.