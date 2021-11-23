Prazak, Smith selected for All-SCAC volleyball honors

Herald Democrat

Austin College volleyball players Mari Prazak and Victoria Smith have been named All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for their outstanding play in 2021, the league office has announced.

Prazak, a senior libero from Fort Worth, was a second team All-SCAC selection after finishing third in the league in both total digs and digs per set. Prazak averaged 5.18 digs and totaled 570 on the season. She also had 39 service aces, matching a career best. Prazak finished with 2,197 in her four seasons with Austin College.

Smith, a sophomore outside hitter from Carrollton, was a third team All-SCAC pick after averaging 2.39 kills per set, good for second on the team, with a .179 attacking percentage. Smith finished with 227 kills on the year, and also added 67 total blocks, an average of 0.63 per set, and 60 digs.