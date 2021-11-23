College Basketball Roundup — Rennie leads 'Roos to first victory

Herald Democrat

The Austin College men's basketball team raced out to a 30-point half-time lead on the way to a 105-81 victory over the University of the Ozarks during non-conference action at Hughey Gym for its first victory of the season.

Jackson Rennie scored 22 of 31 points in the first half, knocking down 7-of-13 three-pointers and added five rebounds to lead five 'Roos in double figures. Roman Strickland finished with 20 points and eight boards while Chase Antosca came off the bench to score 19 points, Jason Jones posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Tristan Dick totaled 13 points for Austin College (1-2), which hosts Hendrix on Sunday afternoon.

Grayson Nix led Ozarks (1-5) with 23 points.

Manek reaches rebound milestone as Southeastern cruises

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kellen Manek joined some elite company and Southeastern had six players reach double-figures in a 90-61 victory over Drury to open the Doubletree Thanksgiving Classic.

Manek grabbed seven rebounds, including the 500th of his career to become the 11th player in program history with 500 rebounds. He also recently joined the 1,000-point club and becomes just the sixth player in school history with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds, joining Dennis Rodman, Eric Babers, Kevin Buckingham, Urald King and Greg Soistman.

Adam Dworsky led the Storm (3-1) with 19 points and seven assists while Jett Sternberger and Ante Brzovic chipped in 15 points each, Manek and Bobby Johnson totaled 12 points apiece and Kyle Leslie scored 11 points for Southeastern, which continues tourney action against Missouri S&T on Wednesday afternoon.

AC women enter break with loss on the road

MARSHALL — Carrie Johnson and Sarah Gwin each scored 12 points during Austin College’s non-conference loss, 69-45, against East Texas Baptist.

Katy Pool and Sarah Putnicki added seven points apiece for Austin College (1-4), which is off until hosting Howard Payne on Dec. 11.

Taylor Singleton scored 19 points to lead East Texas Baptist (4-1).

Savage Storm women’s basketball loses second straight

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State came up short against No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce with a 71-44 loss in non-conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Chandler Kemp and Grace Alverson each finished with eight points to lead the Storm (1-4) while Caitlin Kobiske followed with six points and five rebounds and Kamryn Cantwell, Aimee Alverson, and Kentoya Woods had five points each and Briley Moon dished out a team-high six assists to go with 12 rebounds for Southeastern, which plays at Oklahoma Christian on Saturday afternoon.