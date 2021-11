Basketball Roundup — Lady Jackets' win streak at 6; TCS boys nip Ector

Herald Democrat

DENTON — Jade Fry scored 22 points as the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets pushed their winning streak to six games with a 65-49 win over Denton in non-district action.

Ari Washington added 11 points, Camryn Nixon chipped in eight points and Kzaria Butler totaled six points for Denison (6-1), which has surpassed its win total from last season.

The Lady Yellow Jackets play at Arlington on Tuesday night.

Whitesboro 52, Howe 41

In Whitesboro, Olivia Hildebrand scored 14 points as the Lady Bearcats defeated Howe in non-district action.

Zalenka Brannan chipped in 11 points, Maci Graves totaled 10 points and Esmeralda Sanchez chipped in eight points for Whitesboro (7-1), which hosts Lindsay on Tuesday.

Matalee Stewart had 10 points, Landery Sanders added seven points and Trinity Williams totaled four points and five rebounds for Howe (0-4), which travels to Aubrey on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 45, S&S 27

In Sadler, Autumn Graley and Aly Malone each scored 12 points as Pottsboro defeated S&S in non-district action.

Brayli Simpson added 11 points and Palyn Reid chipped in 10 points for (6-2), which plays at Van Alstyne on Tuesday.

Brenna Howard had 10 points, Cate Sloan chipped in seven points and Marlee Howard totaled five points for S&S (2-3), which is off until hosting a tournament on Dec. 2.

Bells 48, Slidell 38

In Bells, Hannah Bondarenko had 15 points and five steals as the Lady Panthers defeated Slidell in non-district action.

Riley Rolen added 13 points and six assists while Olivia Pedigo finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Bells (5-4), which hosts Wolfe City on Tuesday.

Denton Calvary Tournament

Keller Ilt 44, Texoma Christian 21

In Denton, T’a nne Boyd scored 10 points as Texoma Christian suffered a loss against Keller Ilt in the Denton Calvary Tournament.

Kylee Ryeczyk, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, added five points for Texoma Christian (2-3), which plays at Denton Calvary on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles also had a 42-27 loss to Denton Calvary in tourney play. Anzley Poe scored nine points, Nealee Russell totaled eight points and Boyd chipped in five points.

Boys

Non-district

S&S 56, Chico 34

In Sadler, Kevin Sanchez and Daymon Orr each scored 14 points as S&S defeated Chico in non-district action.

Dylan Ridenour added 11 points and Donte Peace finished with seven points for S&S (2-2), which plays at Bells on Tuesday night.

Gunter 59, Sanger 54

In Gunter, Kenny Burkholder had 22 points and six steals during the Tigers’ non-district victory over Sanger.

Brady Harris added 15 points and five rebounds and Kaiden Pines chipped in 13 points for Gunter (2-1), which plays at Valley View on Tuesday.

Texoma Christian 49, Ector 46

In Sherman, Thomas Barnett scored 27 points as Texoma Christian defeated Ector in non-district action at TCS.

Carson Russell added nine points and Cody Keller and Landon Keizer each chipped in five points for Texoma Christian (2-1), which plays at Denton Calvary on Tuesday night.