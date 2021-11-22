Sulphur Springs hands Sherman its first loss

Things had been going well for the Bearcats in their three-game winning streak to open the season. Two of the victories were by at least 16 points and the focus was about how Sherman had been keeping other teams from scoring rather than how well it was doing on the offensive end.

“My number the whole year is 50 – hold people to that,” Bearcats head coach Jordan Marks said. “The thing about the last three games; we were averaging 45 points a night we were giving up.”

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats wrecked the plan by Sherman for the first time this year, nearly hitting that number in the first half of an 87-51 victory over the Bearcats in non-district action.

“You give up 10 more points; 20’s another thing,” Marks said. “You give up 40 more than you are averaging, that’s all the difference right there. When they’re getting layups because we’re playing lackluster defense.”

Kasai Burton had 16 points and eight assists, Vontrelle Sanders added 11 points and Zacoreion Harris added eight points for Sherman (3-1), which looks to bounce back at McKinney Boyd on Saturday afternoon.

Kordrick Turner scored 18 points, Justin Haire added 15 points, Malachi Myles totaled 14 points, Branson Lynn and Caleb Alexander each finished with 11 points and Jackson Darrow had 10 points for Sulphur Springs (4-0), which never trailed after taking a 4-2 lead.

“We talked about being mentally ready to be in these types of fights,” Marks said. “It’s okay to be forced to reset. They know they have to reset and reevaluate. This wasn’t a district game – we still have time to work on things.”

Ashton Alexander gave Sherman its only lead when he hit a jumper from the left corner to open the game.

Sulphur Springs scored the next seven points and was up 14-6 with two-and-half minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Bearcats got consecutive baskets from Sanders and Harris to cut into the deficit and the duo pulled Sherman to within two points when Harris hit a jumper and Sanders came up with a steal and layin with 31 seconds to go in the stanza.

But Sulphur Spring scored right at the end of the quarter for an 18-14 advantage. It ended up being the Bearcats’ best eight-minute output of the game.

The Wildcats opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run as Alexander hit a three-pointer and Haire converted a three-point play.

Sanders made a jumper to end the surge and again Sherman was forced to try and cut into a margin that was approaching 20 points.

Burton drilled three consecutive three-pointers and the Bearcats were on the verge of making the deficit single digits at 36-25 with just over a minute left until half-time.

But Cason Arrington responded with a three-pointer of his own and Sulphur Springs took a 41-27 advantage into the locker room.

In the middle of the third quarter Sherman faced a similar situation. Burton hit a three to make it an 11-point margin again but the Cats couldn’t find a push to get any closer.

Turner spearheaded a 14-0 run over the next three minutes to expand the Wildcats’ lead to 22 points and it was 62-38 at the end of the frame.

A 13-0 stretch in the middle of the fourth gave Sulphur Springs a 79-43 advantage on the way to winning by nearly that big of a margin.

The Wildcats scored at least 21 points in each of the final three quarters.