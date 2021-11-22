Hall, Fenwick lead Storm football All-GAC picks

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. –- Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Maalik Hall earned Defensive Player of the Year honors and Tyler Fenwick was named the league's Coach of the Year to highlight a total of 13 Great American Conference honors picked up by the Savage Storm football program.

Fenwick guided Southeastern to a seven-game improvement to finish with an 8-3 mark to finish fourth in the conference standings after being selected to finish 11th in the GAC preseason poll.

Hall, a junior linebacker from Athens, was one of the most disruptive defenders in the conference, piling up 53 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and six sacks, while adding a pair of pass breakups, four QB hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Hall was joined by three other first team All-GAC selections.

Two members of the offensive line were chosen in center Caleb Weatherford and tackle James Walker.

Weatherford, a senior from Middletown, Del., and Walker, junior from Red Oak, led one of the most improved offensive lines in the GAC, reducing the total sacks in 2021 by more than half and helping plow the way for 1,645 yards on the ground and over 4,500 yards of total offense.

Scooter Baker joined Hall on the defensive side of the ball as a first-team selection as the junior from Jacksonville, led the Storm in tackles with 73 and added six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four QB hurries two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery he returned for a score.

Southeastern had two second team All-GAC honorees, with C.J. Shavers earning the honor at running back while Kevin Simes earned it at defensive end.

Shaver, a senior from Dallas, ran for 777 yards on the season and three touchdowns on 131 carries and added 16 receptions for 192 yards and a TD.

Simes, a junior from Prosper, tallied 16 total tackles with six for a loss, including 2.5 sacks. He also added five QB hurries, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Six more Savage Storm players took home honorable mention recognition with Daulton Hatley, Braxton Kincade, DeJante Granger and Devin Mitchell on offense while Ja'Lon Freeman and Josh Mulumba earned honors on defense.

Hatley, a junior quarterback from Clovis, N.M., piled up 2,850 yards through the air on the season, hitting 65 percent of his passes and tossing 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Kincade, a junior from Troup, was one of his top targets with 652 yards on 53 catches and hauling in nine touchdowns.

Granger, a junior from Beaumont, and Mitchell, a senior from Denison, were two more anchors on the Storm offensive line.

Freeman, a junior from Cedar Hill, and Mulumba, a junior from Coppell, each played safety in the Storm secondary,

Freeman finished with 66 tackles, second-highest on the team, along with nine tackles for loss and a sack, while adding a pair of pass breakups, two QB hurries and a fumble recovery.

Mulumba was third in tackles with 54 and added three tackles for loss as well as a pair of interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.