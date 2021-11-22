Basketball Roundup — Lady Jackets stay hot; Brown has 37 in VA's win

Herald Democrat

FARMERSVILLE — Jade Fry scored 14 points as the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets won their fifth straight game with a 72-40 victory over Farmersville in non-district action.

Ari Washington added 13 points, Elle Morris chipped in 12 points, Camryn Nixon totaled seven points and Kaelie Massenburg finished with six points for Denison (5-1), which has already equaled last season’s win total.

The Lady Jackets will travel to Denton on Tuesday.

Van Alstyne 78, Pilot Point 21

In Pilot Point, Lanie Thorpe had 18 points as Van Alstyne defeated Pilot Point in non-district action.

Bailey Henderson scored 16 points, Callie Blankenship added 10 points, Ryleigh Miller chipped in nine points and Kelsie Adams finished with eight points for Van Alstyne (3-1), which competes in the Wichita Falls Fantasy of Lights Tournament starting on Friday.

Lindsey True scored 11 points for Pilot Point.

Whitesboro 38, Aubrey 20

In Aubrey, Olivia Hildebrand scored 13 points as Whitesboro defeated Aubrey in non-district action.

Allison Muntz added 11 points and A'niyah Shaw chipped in 10 points for Whitesboro (6-1), which hosts Howe on Tuesday.

Abby Hammett scored six points for Aubrey (2-4).

Boys

Non-district

Van Alstyne 69, Trinity Christian-Addison 55

In Addison, Carson Brown scored 26 of his 37 points in the second half as Van Alstyne defeated Trinity Christian-Addison in non-district action.

Dylan Geller added 16 points and J.J. Boling chipped in eight points for Van Alstyne (4-0), which competes in the Wichita Falls Fantasy of Lights Tournament starting on Friday.

Leonard 83, S&S 62

In Leonard, Daymon Orr scored 13 points during S&S’ non-district loss against the Tigers.

Skyler Hogan added 10 points, Brett Steward and Lucas Griffin each finished with nine points and Garrett Wise and Kevin Sanchez chipped in seven points apiece for S&S (1-2), which hosts Chico on Tuesday afternoon.