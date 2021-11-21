College Roundup — Grayson women's basketball tops Paris

Herald Democrat

Diaka Berete scored 12 of her 19 points as Grayson College defeated Paris Junior College, 68-60, in non-conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Daiysha Brown added 11 points while Maureen Okoli, Imani Eubanks and Marta Duda all finished with eight points for the Lady Vikings (5-2), who will face Kilgore College in the Collin College Classic on Friday morning.

No. 4 Whitman tops AC women’s hoops

The Austin College women's basketball team dropped an 89-51 game against No. 4 Whitman College as the Blues took a 25-9 lead after the opening quarter and the 'Roos were unable to recover.

Natalie McCoy made 5-of-9 shots on her way to a team-high 12 points for Austin College (1-3) and Katy Pool chipped in 10 points and six rebounds in the loss. Traylor finished with nine points and Sarah Gwin added eight for the 'Roos, who play at East Texas Baptist on Tuesday.

Kaylie McCracken led all scorers with 23 points for Whitman.

AC men’s basketball lose close one

CLARKSVILLE, ARK. — Kamren Roelke hit a driving layup with 6.7 seconds remaining to lift Ozarks to a 96-94 win over Austin College in non-conference action.

Austin College’s three-point attempt in the closing seconds for the win was off the mark.

Tristan Dick led the ‘Roos, who host Ozarks on Tuesday, with 23 points while Jackson Rennie and Roman Strickland each finished with 22 points, Jason Jones Jr. chipped in 10 points and Chanston Goodman finished with nine points for Austin College.

Grayson Nix led Ozarks with 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the floor and Roelke had 15 points.

Storm women’s hoops stumble in OT

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State was unable to hold off a late charge by Texas Woman's University as the Storm suffered a 55-54 overtime loss in non-conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Kamryn Cantwell led Southeastern (1-3) with 13 points while Briley Moon was right behind with 12 points, Caitlin Kobiske added eight points and Lauren Beason finished with six points for the Storm, who host No. 10 Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday.

'Roo men's soccer trio named All-SCAC

Three members of the Austin College men's soccer team were recognized as All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for the 2021 season, and Louis Catchpole was named to the All-Freshman Team, the league office has announced.

Catchpole and Jacob Tekle were each named second team All-SCAC while Xander Spurlock was a third team all-conference pick.

Catchpole, a freshman forward from Friendswood, finished the year tied for ninth in the conference in goals scored with six. He led Austin College with 31 shot attempts, putting 18 on goal, and finished with 12 total points.

Tekle, a senior midfielder from Plano, was second on the team with three goals, including one game-winner. He was also second in both shots and shots on goal, with 16 and nine, respectively, and finished with six total points.

Spurlock, a senior defender from Frisco, had an assist while serving as a team captain and anchoring the defense. He started all 16 matches for Austin College, attempting 10 shots with one on goal.